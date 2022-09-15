ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, laid to rest at Windsor after state funeral

The official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, culminated Monday morning with her state funeral in London's ancient Westminster Abbey. The guest list for the service included around 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and about 100 other heads of state. The huge influx of VIPs put an unprecedented security operation, which was decades in the planning, to the test.
CBS News

Moment of silence held throughout Britain for Queen Elizabeth

The entire United Kingdom held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II at 8 p.m. local time. This was as leaders from around the world arrived in London for her state funeral, which is set to be held Monday. President Biden and other dignitaries arrived in London for the...
CBS News

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

King Charles III, and the other three children of Queen Elizabeth II, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan — and several others — in walking in the procession behind the queen's coffin at her funeral on Monday, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace.
CBS News

How rich is the British royal family?

After more than 70 years of reigning over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 8, 2022. Everything — the monarchy, the royal estate, and the private estate of Queen Elizabeth II — will now go to her first son, King Charles III. But what exactly does that consist of?
