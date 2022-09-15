Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, In Photos
Over 2,000 people attended the monarch’s funeral on Monday, which closed with two minutes of silence nationwide.
Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London's coldest night in months. A...
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, laid to rest at Windsor after state funeral
The official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, culminated Monday morning with her state funeral in London's ancient Westminster Abbey. The guest list for the service included around 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and about 100 other heads of state. The huge influx of VIPs put an unprecedented security operation, which was decades in the planning, to the test.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis and favorite pony played role in her state funeral
London — Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, along with one of her favorite ponies, were given roles in the late monarch's state funeral on Monday to say goodbye to their royal owner. Muick and Sandy, two young corgis, were wearing red and blue leashes when they were brought outside at...
Moment of silence held throughout Britain for Queen Elizabeth
The entire United Kingdom held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II at 8 p.m. local time. This was as leaders from around the world arrived in London for her state funeral, which is set to be held Monday. President Biden and other dignitaries arrived in London for the...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
King Charles III, and the other three children of Queen Elizabeth II, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan — and several others — in walking in the procession behind the queen's coffin at her funeral on Monday, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was wrapped in "splendor of the nation's pageantry." Here's what the regalia represents.
Queen Elizabeth II made her final procession through London on Monday after the state funeral service was held for her at Westminster Abbey. Throughout the process, her coffin was heavily decorated in regalia, all representing various aspects of the queen's life and legacy. Royal contributor Tina Brown told CBS News...
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service at Westminster Abbey
A state funeral was held at historic Westminster Abbey in London for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The British royal family and hundreds of world leaders were in attendance. Watch CBS News coverage of the full service.
Queen Elizabeth II's close friendship with Nelson Mandela
It was the unlikeliest of friendships between the monarch and South Africa's revolutionary hero. Nelson Mandela's personal assistant of 20 years sits down with Debora Patta to share the great intimacies the pair had together.
Ukraine's first lady attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as war rages in her country: "She wished us better times"
London — The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday to pay her respects to the late monarch "on behalf of all Ukrainians." "It is very important for us to know that such a world leader of an epoch, a...
Britain says a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
World leaders and Britain's royal family gathered in London as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was watched by thousands in the capital and millions worldwide. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Tina Brown on the historic significance of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral
CBS News royal contributor Tina Brown joins anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell to discuss the history, symbolism and significance of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. "It's hard to imagine that anyone will ever be as beloved again to the nation," she said. Watch this portion of CBS News Special Report coverage.
Big Ben tolled every minute for 96 minutes — once for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life
Big Ben had a continuous presence in the background of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. The iconic clock, which is part of the Palace of Westminster in London, tolled once every minute for 96 minutes — symbolizing the 96 years of the queen's life. As the queen's coffin...
Gayle King speaks with mourners for Queen Elizabeth: "It's as close to heaven as I'm gonna get"
"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King speaks with mourners in London moments after paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Eye Opener: World says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
The world says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. Also, President Biden addresses his own future in a wide-ranging "60 Minutes" interview. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
The British monarchy adjusts to a new era after Queen Elizabeth's death
In the week since Queen Elizabeth II's death, the world has wondered how the family dynamics would play out within the monarchy. Holly Williams has more.
Watch: "God Save the King" is sung at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
At the conclusion of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, hundreds of mourners at Westminster Abbey joined in singing the U.K.'s national anthem, "God Save the King."
Unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released on the eve of her funeral
A never-before-seen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was released by the royal family on the eve of the late monarch's state funeral, for which thousands flocked to the British capital, London, on Monday. The photo was taken to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebration of her 70 years on...
How rich is the British royal family?
After more than 70 years of reigning over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 8, 2022. Everything — the monarchy, the royal estate, and the private estate of Queen Elizabeth II — will now go to her first son, King Charles III. But what exactly does that consist of?
Hundreds of world leaders gather to honor Queen Elizabeth II
As millions across Britain paused to reflect on the life of the only monarch most had ever known up until her death, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, hosted a state reception for leaders from around the globe. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
