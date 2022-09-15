Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says she’ll join anti-gerrymandering effort after leaving office

Read full article on original website
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
Ohio Supreme Court will not hear homeless camp owner's case against Akron zoning officials
Businessman, activist and mayoral candidate Sage Lewis hit another legal roadblock Tuesday in his ongoing effort to overturn a city of Akron decision barring him from sheltering homeless people on his private property. The Ohio Supreme Court added Lewis’s case — Homeless Charity v. Akron Board of Zoning Appeals —...
Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade. During a political event in Chicago for Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Harris claimed that same-sex marriage and contraception were the Republicans' next target if they won back the House or Senate in the midterm elections.
Deirdre Gilbert, Independent Gubernatorial Candidate Files Lawsuit in Supreme Court
Supreme Court Lawsuit filed to include Deirdre Gilbert’s name on the Official List of Approved Candidates in the November Texas Gubernatorial Election. “This process has been an exasperating nightmare. Texas people won’t even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system. I will not stop until my name is on the ballot in November.”— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Herschel Walker Is the Saddest Senate Candidate I’ve Ever Seen
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, last week sent out what might be the saddest tweet in the history of American politics. It’s emblematic of a campaign that is among the saddest in recent political history. While criticizing his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, for...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally
Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
Virginia's Republican attorney general creates unit to investigate voter fraud
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Virginia's Republican attorney general on Friday announced the formation of an "election integrity unit" within his office that will investigate alleged voter fraud cases, part of a broader effort by Republicans in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
Federal Judge Mystified by Last-Ditch Request of Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes for a Special Master
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., found it “mystifying” that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes would make a last-ditch request for the appointment of a special master with trial on the horizon. U.S. Judge Amit Mehta began a pre-trial conference Wednesday after 9:30 a.m. by saying he hoped...
Majority of voters have election deniers on ballot for positions that oversee elections
A majority of voters will have a candidate running for statewide office who has rejected the results of the 2020 election, raising concerns that so-called “election deniers” may be elevated to positions that administer and certify elections nationwide. More than 40 election-denier candidates across 27 states have advanced...
Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win
Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law
TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
