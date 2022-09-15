ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says she’ll join anti-gerrymandering effort after leaving office

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade. During a political event in Chicago for Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Harris claimed that same-sex marriage and contraception were the Republicans' next target if they won back the House or Senate in the midterm elections.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Deirdre Gilbert, Independent Gubernatorial Candidate Files Lawsuit in Supreme Court

Supreme Court Lawsuit filed to include Deirdre Gilbert’s name on the Official List of Approved Candidates in the November Texas Gubernatorial Election. “This process has been an exasperating nightmare. Texas people won’t even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system. I will not stop until my name is on the ballot in November.”— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

Herschel Walker Is the Saddest Senate Candidate I’ve Ever Seen

The Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, last week sent out what might be the saddest tweet in the history of American politics. It’s emblematic of a campaign that is among the saddest in recent political history. While criticizing ⁦his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, for...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen O'connor
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Jen Miller
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally

Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fox News

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Supreme Court#Gerrymandering#Ohio Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Gop#Republicans#Democrats
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
Newsweek

Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
CBS Miami

Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law

TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy