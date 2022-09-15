ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Ohioans
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cleveland.com

Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own

GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen, Auglaize, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at medium risk for COVID-19 exposure, while Hardin County is at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 13.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in the last seven days,...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy