Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15

Ohio, other Midwestern states agree to collaborate on expanding hydrogen production, use
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio and six other Midwestern states on Monday announced a coalition designed to help develop a hydrogen market in the region, with the goal of creating more jobs and reducing emissions of carbon and other pollutants. Under the agreement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his counterparts in Illinois,...
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart mix it up in fiery meeting with cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The two men vying to become Cuyahoga County’s next executive, Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart, shared vastly different governing philosophies and policies they would pursue if elected. We’re talking about their fiery debate with cleveland.com’s editorial board on Today in Ohio. Listen...
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
Ranking how well students in every Ohio public school district test, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
Just hours left to help choose the Best-dressed Ohio State Pet: Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You have just a few hours left to cast your vote for the pet you believe shows off their Buckeye pride in grand style. Our search for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet comes to an end on Monday, Sept. 19, with the polls closing at noon. We...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike
Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
Ohio child takes backpack of drugs to school, dad tries to get backpack back, runs off to another state
(WTRF) An Ohio dad was arrested after his son allegedly took his backpack full of drugs. A child who goes to Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County was sent to the principal’s office after teachers in the school smelled marijuana from a backpack. The school then called the police to investigate, at this time, the […]
Ohio’s longest-serving U.S. House of Representatives members face election headwinds after redistricting
WAUSEON, OH - Toledo Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s congressional district has changed drastically since she was last reelected to Congress, but her campaign style remains much the same. The Ninth Congressional District Kaptur has represented for the last decade stretches 114 miles along Lake Erie’s shoreline, capturing Toledo and...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Ohio?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
cleveland.com, Advance Ohio to host small business forum at Tri-C
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Advance Ohio and cleveland.com are hosting a free event to help small businesses grow their operations and find customers. The event will be in-person and allow people to attend virtually. The Small Business Forum will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Cuyahoga...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen, Auglaize, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at medium risk for COVID-19 exposure, while Hardin County is at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 13.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in the last seven days,...
