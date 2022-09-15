ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield Woman Called In Bomb Threat Hoax To Children's Hospital: FBI

 3 days ago

FBI agents arrested a Westfield woman on Thursday, Sept. 15, in connection with a bomb threat called into Boston Children's Hospital late last month.

Catherine Leavy, 37, is charged with making a false telephonic bomb threat for the Aug. 30 call, which forced police to lock down the area, federal authorities announced and a press conference.

Leavy allegedly called the Children's Hospital from her cell phone and said: "There is a bomb on the way to the hospital, you better evacuate everybody you sickos," WCVB reported .

Authorities locked down the hospital and searched the building, but there was no bomb.

"This alleged conduct is disturbing, to say the least," said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. " Bomb hoaxes cause, fear, panic, and a diversion of resources that have a real impact on our communities. The people that work at Children's Hospital and the parents that bring their loved ones to Children's Hospital are under enough stress."

Boston Children's Hospital has been the target of dozens of threats in recent weeks. FBI officials said doctors, nurses, and administrators have gotten death threats and harassing phone calls following an online campaign that accused the hospital of performing elective gender reassignment surgeries on children. The hospital says it only performs gender-affirming surgeries on adults 18 and older.

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said that the attacks against the hospital are harming sick children who are there for treatment.

"This behavior is nothing short of reprehensible, and, let me be clear, it needs to stop now," he said. "The real victims in this case are the hospital's patients. Children with rare diseases, complex conditions and those seeking emergency care who had to divert to other hospitals because of these hoax threats."

