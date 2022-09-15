Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO

The suspect was seen running away from the murder scene Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say.

The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The suspect was caught on video running north on Eastern Avenue, and walking down 62nd Avenue into Fairmount Heights.

Detectives say that the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal dispute.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038875.

