ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seat Pleasant, MD

Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xl9nI_0hwxpzAz00
The suspect was seen running away from the murder scene Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say.

The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The suspect was caught on video running north on Eastern Avenue, and walking down 62nd Avenue into Fairmount Heights.

Detectives say that the shooting may have stemmed from a verbal dispute.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038875.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

markbono
3d ago

It’s funny some people can’t figure out why prisons all over the country are full of a group of certain people

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

6-month-old dog stolen from DC hotel, police looking for suspect involved

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect that entered into a Northwest D.C. hotel room and stole a dog Friday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at a hotel, located on 22nd Street Northwest, nearby M Street Northwest, around 6 p.m. when the suspect entered a hotel room. The suspect then took the victim's dog and left the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmount Heights, MD
Seat Pleasant, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Seat Pleasant, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead. Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that they found an unresponsive woman in the roadway in the 5300 block of Maryland along Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 2:40 a.m.
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Running Away#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Woman killed in Montgomery County crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County, according to authorities.The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. That's when state troopers were sent to the northbound lane of Interstate 270, just south of Montrose Road to investigate a report of a collision, police said.Once there, they found two separate but related crashes, according to authorities.They later learned during a preliminary investigation that a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on Interstate 270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota, police said.Both vehicles came...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County deputies seek driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown

BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday,  according to authorities.The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man shot near Inova Fairfax Hospital

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn...
ANNANDALE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy