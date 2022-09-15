ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

AFM Sets Exhibitors, Opening Speakers & Two New Senior Hires Ahead Of Fall Launch

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has today unveiled the confirmed exhibitors, as well as the opening speakers for the 43rd edition of the American Film Market, taking place at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica and theatres throughout the city from November 1-6.

Thus far, 225 entities across sales, production and distribution — including international trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies — have registered for the 2022 edition of the industry’s only independently produced sales market. Confirmed exhibiting companies include A24, Altitude Film Entertainment, Charades, CJ ENM, Contents Panda, Emperor Motion Pictures, Film Mode Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, Global Screen GmbH, Hanway Films, Lakeshore, Lionsgate, Magnolia Pictures, MGM Studios, Millennium Media, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, Screen Media, Sierra/Affinity, STUDIOCANAL, Toei Company, Ltd., TrustNordisk, UNIFRANCE, Voltage, WME Independent and XYZ Films.

Alongside the sales activity, the AFM offers a full schedule of conferences and opportunities to network, while exploring new industry realities. The AFM Sessions will feature over 100+ speakers across two stages inside the Loews Hotel. The opening Finance Conference – “The Risk Takers”- will bring leading independent financiers, producers and executives Jason Cloth (Founder/CEO, Creative Wealth Media), Milan Popelka (COO, FilmNation), Laura Lewis (Founder, Rebelle Media) and Basil Iwanyk (Founder, Thunder Road Pictures) to the stage the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd.

“The early commitments and excitement by companies around the world to be in Santa Monica, along with the projects coming together, say that the industry is back to business,” said IFTA’s President/CEO Jean Prewitt. “While business models have clearly shifted, independent film will forever be built on discovery, collaboration, innovation and serendipity, making the need for annual face-to-face gatherings like AFM essential to our industry.”

IFTA also today announced two executive additions to its AFM team, with Matthew Thompson and Catherine Girard-Cobb having been appointed to the newly created roles of Co-Managing Directors, AFM, now reporting to President & CEO Jean Prewitt. The pair join long-time IFTA Vice Presidents Jennifer Garnick and Robin Burt to develop and support the overall vision, operations and production of the AFM.

Thompson, who brings 25 years of event management and production experience, will oversee the AFM Attendee segment and is responsible for Registration, Hotels, Transportation, Conference production and the networking platform, MyAFM. He previously served as an event director and consultant for clients including Adweek, the Tribeca Film Festival, Nespresso and the Skirball Cultural Center.

Girard-Cobb, who will manage the AFM Exhibitor experience, including Registration, Film Screenings, and Furniture & Equipment, is a 20-year event veteran. She has successfully managed large-scale trade shows and live and virtual events throughout most of her career, most recently for the London-based Clarion Events, Quartz North America, and Bobit Business Media’s 20 annual market-specific events.

“Matthew and Catherine bring a wealth of combined event experience in line with the AFM,” said Prewitt. “Their skills and insights complement our established and talented team and strengthen our ability to meet the changing needs of our industry as we look to our in-person return this year and the future.”

AFM 2022’s current Exhibitor List can be found here , with its schedule and list of speakers available for viewing here .

