ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

ICM’s Josh Lanham & IAM’s Sam Sauerhaft Join APA’s Comedy Touring Department

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azEBH_0hwxpgeQ00

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM Partners agent Josh Lanham and Sam Sauerhaft , previously a manager with Independent Artists Media, have joined APA as agents in the Comedy Touring department.

Lanham is the 11th agent/executive to join APA from ICM Partners in the fallout of the agency’s acquisition by CAA as APA has been the most aggressive in pursuing reps made available by the merger. While at ICM, Lanham worked closely with recent APA addition from ICM, SVP, Global Concerts & Talent Chris Smith. Lanham will specialize in booking APA clients in casinos, concerts, theaters, clubs, and colleges.

Sauerhaft’s focus will be booking clubs and colleges for the agency’s comedy roster. Sauerhaft got his start as an assistant in the comedy department at WME and then moved to Independent Artists Media as a manager, where he grew numerous careers for emerging stand-up comics—many of whom are also repped at APA.

“Josh and Sam are energetic, well-connected and well-liked young members of the comedy community who will be great assets to our department and most importantly to our clients,” said Max Burgos, Head of Comedy at APA.

APA has now brought in four new Comedy Touring agents this year in Smith, Lanham, Sauerhaft and Adam Radler, who joined APA from Gersh in June.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Range Media Partners Signs Emmy-Nominated ‘Blade’ Scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed acclaimed writer and playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who recently became the first Black woman to pen a feature screenplay for Marvel Studios with the upcoming Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter first brought to life on the big screen in 1998 by Wesley Snipes. Osei-Kuffour won a WGA Award in 2020 as part of the writing staff behind HBO’s Emmy-winning series Watchmen, from creator Damon Lindelof. She was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for her work on the “Anan Ishii Peters” episode of Hulu’s hit comedy series, PEN15. Additional television credits on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen

EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
MOVIES
Deadline

How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans

By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
U.K.
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

UTA Signs ‘The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila Atim MBE (The Woman King) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Atim is a two-time Olivier Award winner who stars alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in Sony’s historical epic The Woman King, which world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opens in the U.S. today. The actress plays Signora Vitelli in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio for Disney+ and will next appear in the drama All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, which is a co-production between A24 and Barry Jenkins’ filmmaking collective, Pastel. Atim previously collaborated with Jenkins as Mabel...
MOVIES
Deadline

Barbara Hershey Joins Nick Nolte In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’ — TIFF Market

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Portrait Of A Lady) is attached to join Nick Nolte in Hank Bedford’s feature Eugene The Marine. Nolte will play Gene, a former marine and widower who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. Hershey, well known for her work in movies including Hannah and Her Sisters, Beaches, The Portrait of a Lady and Black Swan, will play Frances, a mysteriously familiar woman who sparks a new chapter in his life.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kelli Giddish To Depart ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is leaving the show. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season and will depart in the middle of the upcoming 24th season. Speculation has been rampant of late that Giddish may be looking to turn in her badge. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she said in a statement. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Former Verve Head of Unscripted Bill Thompson Joins Vital Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: After four years at Verve, veteran unscripted television agent Bill Thompson has joined Vital Artists Agency, reuniting with former colleague Phil Irven. At Verve, Thompson launched an unscripted division in 2018 and oversaw that area for the agency. His departure followed the July hire of former ICM agent Andy Stabile as Verve Partner and Head of Unscripted. Thompson met with a couple of companies and went with upstart Vital, which was launched in late 2020 by Rebel Entertainment Partners’ Irven, April Yuan and Cal Boyington. They were joined by veteran unscripted executive Nicole Zien earlier this year. During his Verve tenure, Thompson...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Icm#Stand Up Comedy#Iam#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Josh Lanham Iam#Comedy Touring Department#Icm Partners#Independent Artists Media#Caa#Global Concerts Talent#Wme
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan Finds Dutton Ancestors In James Badge Dale, Darren Mann & Marley Shelton As Paramount+ Series Expands Cast

The Dutton family is expanding with the addition of James Badge Dale (Hightown, 24), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Marley Shelton (Never Been Kissed, Rise) to the Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff 1923. Additional newly added cast members include Michelle Randolph (The Resort), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky, Chicago P.D.), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry, V/H/S/99), and Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician). 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders They join previously announced leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren who will portray the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch, Jacob and Cara, respectively. As well as Sebastian Roché whose casting was exclusively announced by Deadline earlier this month. Character...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nicholas Galitzine To Star Opposite Anne Hathaway In Prime Video Romance ‘The Idea Of You’ From Director Michael Showalter

Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) has been tapped to star alongside Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s film The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling contemporary love story of the same name, which goes into production in October. The film from Emmy-nominated director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) centers on Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie then picks up the pieces, braving the crowds and desert heat in Dan’s place. While at the music festival, she meets 24-year-old...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others

EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence-directed feature adaptation of the Suzanne Collins prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has added 11 actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan, who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a postwar Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
Deadline

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes

Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sally Field Praises The ‘Method’ And Challenges Denier Brian Cox To An “Act-Off” Ahead Of Celebrating The Actors Studio 75th At Academy Museum

EXCLUSIVE: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Actors Studio with special screenings and in-person conversations on Sunday nights in August and September. Of course, the studio is the thespian mecca and home to so many in the profession looking to hone their craft and work out their approach to their art. The guru teacher most associated with it was the great Lee Strasberg, and it even had its own long-running TV series Inside The Actors Studio in which so many stars came back to share secrets of success that had to much...
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros Sets ‘Constantine’ Sequel; Keanu Reeves & Francis Lawrence To Reunite, Akiva Goldsman Scripting & Producing With Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams & Hannah Minghella

EXCLUSIVE: Here is a resurrection of a DC character worth getting excited over. Warner Bros will develop another installment of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine, and the studio is re-teaming star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, who made his helming debut on the original. Akiva Goldsman will write the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bill Maher Gives A ‘Real Time’ Take On Joe Biden, Post-Midterms, History As Fan Fiction

Bill Maher thinks Joe Biden is currently doing a good job. But he also warned against fan fiction as history, perhaps offering a contradiction that only he understands. Maher started off the Real Time night strong with a one-on-one featuring country singer Trace Adkins, who is also starring in the new Fox TV series Monarch with Susan Sarandon. Adkins sat down and said that Maher occasionally told a funny joke. Maher pounced. “We’re indoors, you can take the hat off,” he said, following up with “Oh, is that shit on your shoes?” But it was all in good fun. Adkins is well-known as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Deadline

124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy