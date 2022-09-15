RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week.

