Henrico County, VA

WRIC TV

Hopewell Police investigating 2 Sunday night shootings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night that left two victims hurt. Officers responded to Cloverdale Avenue at 7:59 p.m. and found a male victim on the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was shot in his lower back...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
NBC12

Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
#Police#Bomb Threat#Wwbt#Henrico Walmart
NBC12

‘Stop the killing, save our children’: Anti-gun violence rally pushes for change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
NBC12

Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Arrest made in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday. Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot. At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
PETERSBURG, VA

