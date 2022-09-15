Read full article on original website
WRIC TV
Hopewell Police investigating 2 Sunday night shootings
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night that left two victims hurt. Officers responded to Cloverdale Avenue at 7:59 p.m. and found a male victim on the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
NBC12
3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was shot in his lower back...
Juvenile killed in shooting in central Henrico
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 for a report of a shooting.
NBC12
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
NBC12
Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico...
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
PHOTOS: Driver injured after crashing into Cracker Barrel
According to a tweet from Sergeant Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash into a building on Craig Rath Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 17. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in house fire that destroyed Chesterfield family’s home
A man has been arrested and charged for a house fire in June that police say he deliberately set.
Driver killed in crash on 288 North in Chesterfield
All northbound lanes of Route 288 near Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Police arrest suspect in Petersburg shooting, victim in critical condition
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Petersburg Wednesday evening.
foxrichmond.com
'It was just unbelievable': Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
NBC12
‘Stop the killing, save our children’: Anti-gun violence rally pushes for change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue to see more shootings across Central Virginia, community members are coming together to see an end to this violence. Dozens of people gathered for the “Stop Killing Our Children” rally. The event started at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gilpin Court near where Tynashia Humphrey was gunned down last week.
Richmond police investigating two shootings on 1st Ave in one night
Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart.
WRIC TV
Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
NBC12
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
NBC12
‘Stop Killing our Kids’: March honors 15-year-old killed in crossfire, demanding change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community continues to mourn a local Armstrong High School student’s death and fight to make changes by holding a march and rally to stop gun violence. This march follows the tragic death of 15-year-old Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, who was shot and killed while simply...
NBC12
Arrest made in Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday. Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot. At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Troopers: Driver killed in Route 288 was ejected
A driver was killed in a wreck on Route 288 north that shut down Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.
Man steals cash, cigarettes from Chesterfield 7-Eleven in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who brought a gun into a Chesterfield 7-Eleven and stole cash and cigarettes on Friday morning.
