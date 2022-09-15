ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash

HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 15, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle severe injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. Chad Lee, 36, of Cut Off, Louisiana died as a result of the accident.
Construction vehicle fire on I-12 eastbound

MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Fire Department has reported that a construction vehicle is on fire on I-12 eastbound near MM 64, just before State Highway 59. Traffic delays are expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
