Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash
HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Driver wanted after wreck leads to road rage shooting on I-10 near Causeway Blvd.
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investing a road rage incident that happened on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a woman was driving and was grazed on the head by a bullet on I-10 East near Causeway Blvd. Details from the...
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in I-12 Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that soon before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Highway 11 in St. Tammany Parish. Michelle Gallien, 53, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 15, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle severe injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. Chad Lee, 36, of Cut Off, Louisiana died as a result of the accident.
Louisiana boater arrested, accused of firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter
LOUISIANA, USA — A boater who issued a distress signal to the Coast Guard was arrested after he allegedly fired his gun at their helicopter, according to a press release from the New Orleans Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said they received a distress signal from a boater sailing...
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
WDSU
Construction vehicle fire on I-12 eastbound
MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Fire Department has reported that a construction vehicle is on fire on I-12 eastbound near MM 64, just before State Highway 59. Traffic delays are expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m. Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi,...
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
brproud.com
Local resident warning public after truck stolen from gas station with no key fob inside
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Dani Gotti recently made a stop at a RaceTrac on LA-22. The local resident drove there in a 2019 GMC Terrain SLT on Monday, September 12. Gotti would not leave there in the truck and in the process learned a valuable lesson about how the key fob works.
Comments / 0