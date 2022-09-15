ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
riverheadlocal

Hallockville hosts its 41st annual country fair

There was plenty of old-fashioned fun this weekend at the Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead, which hosted its 41st Country Fair and craft show. From pony and wagon rides, a petting zoo and engaging games and crafts to entertain kids of all ages to demonstrations and exhibits that provide an educational glimpse into 19th Century rural life, there was something for everyone on the sprawling 28-acre homestead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer

Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Riverhead, NY
Bay Shore, NY
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Manorville, NY
Riverhead, NY
northforker.com

The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
MATTITUCK, NY
midislandtimes.com

DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
riverheadlocal

Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall

The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island

On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
riverheadlocal

Frances A. Kayton, 77

Frances A. Kayton of Cutchogue died on Sept. 15, 2022 at home. She was 77 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at the East Marion Cemetery.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

East End Arts to host open house at its art and music school Sept. 21

Check out the offerings at the East End Arts’ Art and Music School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 form 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the art and music staff to see the newest classes available at the school. The event will also include a musical performance by the EEA Rocks program directed by five-time Grammy winner Bakithi Kumalo. The musical performance will included solo performance by the students and vocal games warms ups with Corinne Minor, guitar by Alex Alexander and drums by two-time Grammy winner Chris DiGirolamo.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY
The Associated Press

Heather Palmore, Esq. Named Corporate Honoree by Wyandanch Plaza Association

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Heather Palmore, chief trial counsel at Napoli Shkolnik, was chosen as the 2022 Corporate Honoree by the Wyandanch Plaza Association (WPA) for her outstanding service to the Suffolk County community. She was honored at the Association’s annual Art of Giving Benefit September 13th, 2022, at Colonial Springs Golf Club. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006097/en/ HEATHER M. PALMORE Chief Trial Counsel, Napoli Shkolnik (Photo: Business Wire)
WYANDANCH, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

