longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Hallockville hosts its 41st annual country fair
There was plenty of old-fashioned fun this weekend at the Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead, which hosted its 41st Country Fair and craft show. From pony and wagon rides, a petting zoo and engaging games and crafts to entertain kids of all ages to demonstrations and exhibits that provide an educational glimpse into 19th Century rural life, there was something for everyone on the sprawling 28-acre homestead.
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
Herald Community Newspapers
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
27east.com
Mia Calabrese of ‘Selling the Hamptons’ Reflects on Her Time on the East End
For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the city since she moved to New York 12 years ago and began going back and... more. An eight-bedroom traditional home in Water Mill by Farrell Building Company completed in 2013 recently ... 14 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
northforker.com
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
midislandtimes.com
DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall
The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
longisland.com
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smithtown community gathers for remembrance ceremony
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosted local families of 9/11 victims, first responders, U.S. military and veterans in a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Rabbi Mendel Teldon, of Chabad of Commack, and Pastor Stephen Zarlengo, of Smithtown Gospel Tabernacle Church,...
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
newyorkalmanack.com
Despite Statewide Decline, DEC Expands Wild Turkey Hunting on Long Island
This despite the fact that turkey populations in New York State peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s and over the past decade, turkey productivity has consistently been below average, leading to lower populations. The finalized regulation establishes a spring turkey season in Suffolk County in 2023, with a...
Frances A. Kayton, 77
Frances A. Kayton of Cutchogue died on Sept. 15, 2022 at home. She was 77 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at the East Marion Cemetery.
East End Arts to host open house at its art and music school Sept. 21
Check out the offerings at the East End Arts’ Art and Music School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 form 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the art and music staff to see the newest classes available at the school. The event will also include a musical performance by the EEA Rocks program directed by five-time Grammy winner Bakithi Kumalo. The musical performance will included solo performance by the students and vocal games warms ups with Corinne Minor, guitar by Alex Alexander and drums by two-time Grammy winner Chris DiGirolamo.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are the 9 biggest differences between Malibu and Montauk.
I traveled from Los Angeles to New York to visit Montauk during the summer season. Though I loved the East Coast beach town, I still prefer Malibu.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Herald Community Newspapers
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Businesses feel strain as fire forces Stony Brook community kitchen to temporarily close
Some Long Island food companies continue to struggle from a fire that shut down operations at a community kitchen.
Heather Palmore, Esq. Named Corporate Honoree by Wyandanch Plaza Association
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Heather Palmore, chief trial counsel at Napoli Shkolnik, was chosen as the 2022 Corporate Honoree by the Wyandanch Plaza Association (WPA) for her outstanding service to the Suffolk County community. She was honored at the Association’s annual Art of Giving Benefit September 13th, 2022, at Colonial Springs Golf Club. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006097/en/ HEATHER M. PALMORE Chief Trial Counsel, Napoli Shkolnik (Photo: Business Wire)
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
