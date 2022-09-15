Check out the offerings at the East End Arts’ Art and Music School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 form 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the art and music staff to see the newest classes available at the school. The event will also include a musical performance by the EEA Rocks program directed by five-time Grammy winner Bakithi Kumalo. The musical performance will included solo performance by the students and vocal games warms ups with Corinne Minor, guitar by Alex Alexander and drums by two-time Grammy winner Chris DiGirolamo.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO