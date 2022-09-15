ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Curtain falls on Broadway Faire movie theater on Shaw in Northwest Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvlep_0hwxmQnh00

The curtain has fallen at a longtime Northwest Fresno movie theater.

Regal Cinemas sent out an announcement on Wednesday, saying that it would be the last day for showings at the United Artists Broadway Faire on Shaw and Valentine.

According to an advertisement posted at the website Cinema Treasures
, the 10 screen multiplex opened 26 years ago, on February 2, 1996.

Opening two years before the rival Edwards Theater in River Park, it was one of the first in Fresno to feature stadium seating.

A sign of the times, the opening advertisements boasted about its armrest cupholders, child booster seats and digital audio system.

Since that time, both the United Artists and Edwards Theater chains were purchased by Regal Cinemas, which now owns most movie theaters in Central California.

Regal did not offer a reason for the closing of the Broadway Faire cinema or the status of current employees at the theater.

The theater chain urged moviegoers to attend screenings at their theaters at the Marketplace at El Paseo, Manchester Center and River Park.

Comments / 5

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia Fox announced "BER" movie series

The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. "National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. "Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park

After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Regal Theaters#Movie Theater#The Broadway#Curtain Falls#Edwards Theater#The United Artists
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator

OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Southeast Fresno road closures and construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released information about several traffic closures and road construction in new development areas that will bring much-needed street improvements. On Tuesday, September 13, Armstrong Avenue from East Floradora to Mill Ditch was closed for street improvements and home development in the area. During the closure, Wilson […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action

Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy