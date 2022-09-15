ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?

During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?

While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Video Game#The Warzone 2 0 Gulag#Ai
dotesports.com

MTG Tyranid Swarm Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy

Magic: The Gathering steps into the 41st millennium with the upcoming Universes Beyond collaboration with Warhammer 40,000, bringing four new Commander preconstructed decks. The four-deck set releases on Oct. 7 and includes new cards and reprints inspired by the Warhammer science fiction universe. One of the decks is focused on the Tyranids, a terrifying unstoppable galactic threat.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?

Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
dotesports.com

Best Jhin skins in League of Legends

Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, drawing in millions of players every month. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is constantly adding new content to keep players engaged. As with every new season, Epic has added a lot of content...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major

Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy