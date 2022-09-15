Read full article on original website
Let The Kids Play, Rucker Walks It Off In First Triple-A Game As Saints Win 4-3
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 17, 2022) - *Jake Rucker and Wander Javier thought their 2022 seasons were over following Cedar Rapids loss in the playoffs on Friday night. Not only were their seasons not over, they helped lead the St. Paul Saints to a victory on Saturday night. Both collected their first Triple-A hits in their first games and Rucker homered and had a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 4-3 Saints win over the Louisville Bats at CHS Field in front of 7,189.
Into The Knight, Saints Get Walk-Off Single In 10th, Win 7-6 Over Bats
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 16, 2022) - *The St. Paul Saints had the bases loaded in the ninth and couldn’t score. They received a franchise record tying high 13 walks. They left a franchise record 20 men on base. All that mattered, though, was they got a walk-off single from Nash Knight in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Louisville Bats 7-6 on Friday night at CHS Field.
Saints Bested By Bats For Second Straight Night, 5-2
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 15, 2022) - *Don’t tell the St. Paul Saints the Louisville Bats have the worst record in the International League’s West Division. For the second straight night they fell at CHS Field to the Bats, this time by a final score of 5-2 on Thursday night in front of 5,448.
Dalbec Homers Twice in Loss at SWB
MOOSIC, P.A. — An eighth inning rally gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (77-62) a 7-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox (70-69) on Saturday night at PNC Field. After an Enmanuel Valdez sac-fly put the WooSox up 5-4 in the top of eighth, SWB began its half of the inning with a single from Ronald Guzman. The next batter, Josh Breaux, delivered a game-tying RBI double off the wall in left-center against Geoff Hartlieb.
Keeping Pace: RailRiders win Friday, staying 0.5 games back in race
MOOSIC, PA (September 16, 2022) –The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (76-62) cruised to an 8-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night. Every batter in the lineup reached base at least once as the RailRiders have guaranteed at least a series split this week with the victory. SWB got...
