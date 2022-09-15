_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 17, 2022) - *Jake Rucker and Wander Javier thought their 2022 seasons were over following Cedar Rapids loss in the playoffs on Friday night. Not only were their seasons not over, they helped lead the St. Paul Saints to a victory on Saturday night. Both collected their first Triple-A hits in their first games and Rucker homered and had a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 4-3 Saints win over the Louisville Bats at CHS Field in front of 7,189.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO