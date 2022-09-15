Read full article on original website
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
mahoningmatters.com
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey has become an exporter of candidates
New Jersey makes and the world takes, at least when it comes to raising candidates and then exporting them to other states. This year in Pennsylvania, two Republican statewide candidates are Jersey Boys: Dr. Mehmet Oz grew up in New Jersey and despite moving to run for the U.S. Senate last year, remains a registered voter at his family home in Cliffside Park; and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano grew up in Hightstown – his mother and grandmother both held local public office – and he voted in New Jersey through 2010.
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and activists clashed on how to move forward with addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. The post New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion
At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
New Jersey Globe
DePhillips, Dunn call for adding county, local representatives to State Health Benefits Commission
On the heels of a controversial State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC) vote to alter and approve a significant State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP) rate hike, Assemblymembers Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) and Aura Dunn (R-Mendham) called today for a reconfiguration of the commission’s membership. After months of warnings from unions that...
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the income limits for N.J.’s property tax savings programs?
Q. What are the income limits for the ANCHOR and Homestead Rebate programs gross or net? Who qualifies?. Let’s go over the details. ANCHOR, which stands for “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters,” has replaced the Homestead Rebate program. The filing deadline for ANCHOR —...
New Jersey Globe
Anne Moreau Thomas, former newspaper columnist, dies at 92
Anne Moreau Thomas, the first woman to serve as president of the New Jersey Press Association, died on September 11. She was 92. Thomas’ family owned the Hunterdon County Democrat, once an exceptional daily newspaper that was founded in 1825, from 1922 until they sold it to Advance Publications in 2001. Advance eventually folded the newspaper in to the Star-Ledger and no longer has any local news reporters based in Hunterdon.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercury
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
N.J. man charged with attacking cop during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Toms River man was arrested on charges of assaulting law enforcement officers and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, authorities said Thursday. Salvatore Vassallo became the latest of at least two dozen New Jersey residents to face charges in the riot, which left five...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
Comments / 1