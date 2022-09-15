Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Inside Nova
Culpeper Town Council approves pool agreements
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13. “I don’t feel like the deal is fair but, at the same time, it’s what we need to do to have the pool,” said Councilman Travis Brown.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board OKs nearly 500 new child-care seats
In one fell swoop – technically speaking, three – Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 voted to increase the number of available child-care spaces in Arlington by about 8 percent. Three different projects totaling 472 new seats were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
Inside Nova
President of Fair Oaks volunteer fire company honored
Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (FOVFR) president Jonathan Wood on Sept. 13 received a special Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of consecutive, operational service during the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Awards at the Fairfax County Government Center. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D),...
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
Inside Nova
Virginia's first Spirits Expo held in Culpeper on Saturday
The Virginia Distiller’s Association and River City Festivals announced the first Virginia Spirits Expo will take place from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 24th at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. This inaugural event will feature 18 award winning Virginia distilleries for attendees to visit with, learn about and sample from....
Inside Nova
Haymarket approves real estate tax refunds
Haymarket residents will receive a refund on their real estate taxes just in time for the holiday season. At a recent meeting, the Haymarket Town Council voted to use a budget surplus to provide real estate tax refunds. The town wrapped up fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Pickleball event to raise awareness of Shepherd's Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
Inside Nova
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
Inside Nova
InFive: Plane lands on I-66, new medical center opens and a warm day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Kaiser Permanente opens a new state-of-the-art medical center today at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. A small aircraft made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 near Front Royal Saturday morning -- and it was captured on video by stunned motorists.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Police: Youths arrested for shoplifting, assault at Nordstom in Tysons
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
Inside Nova
WATCH: Plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal
Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along west-bound Interstate 66 at the 6-mile-marker Warren County near Front Royal at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft...
Inside Nova
Occoquan's Fall Arts & Crafts Show returns this weekend
The town of Occoquan will kick off autumn with its popular Fall Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 24 and 25. During the event, more than 200 crafters, artisans and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee, but shuttle service into town is $8 round trip.
Inside Nova
Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding educators
The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
Inside Nova
Yorktown cross country teams finish third
The Yorktown High School girls and boys cross country teams each placed third at the Sept. 17 Escape the Rock Invitational meet at Rock Ridge High in Ashburn. The boys were led by individual race winning Jack Levine on the 5K course in 16:45. Roman Steis finished sixth for the boys in 17:22. Mason Wolverton was 27th (18:19), Reid Dalley 28th (18:20) and Theo Wargo 54th (19:10) to round out the team’s top five runners.
Inside Nova
Potomac School players help lacrosse team win national title
The coach was very impressed – impressed with the talent, determination and eagerness to learn of a 2025 (rising high-school sophomores) girls select lacrosse team, that Kere Harper called the squad one of the best all-around groups she has ever coached. With only a handful of practices together, the...
Inside Nova
Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins to compete with U-20 Men's National Soccer Team in Mexico
Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins is one of 20 players who will compete with the U.S. U-20 Men’s Youth National Team at the 2022 Revelations Cup in Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 18-28. Hopkins, a first-year midfielder with D.C. United, made his debut with the U-20s over the summer...
Inside Nova
Yorktown wins big in football
What a difference a year makes for the Yorktown Patriots. This season, the high-school football team won back-to-back non-district games against the Madison Warhawks at home then the host Oakton Cougars. Last fall Yorktown lost to each of those Vienna teams at reversed sites on consecutive Friday nights. The Patriots’...
Comments / 0