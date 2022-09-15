ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexual assault reported on cruise ship docked in Boston

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

According to state police, the assault took place while the ship was between Providence and Boston.

Authorities are investigating a report of sexual assault on a cruise ship that docked in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say they were called, along with FBI agents, to the Norwegian Breakaway around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to CBS Boston.

The boat was docked at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal.

“Their investigation revealed the alleged assault took place previously while the ship was making way somewhere between Providence and Boston,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told WBZ-TV in an email Wednesday.

According to Procopio, both the suspect and victim are employees on the ship.

