Two Alamance-Burlington Schools threatened, third incident this week

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
 3 days ago
A bomb threat at Smith Elementary School and a threat of a weapon at Turrentine Middle School Thursday have both been resolved, according to the school district administration.

The Alamance-Burlington School System reported a bomb threat at Smith Elementary School shortly before 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 through its social media accounts. According to a Tweet, the building was evacuated while local authorities investigated. They gave the all-clear soon after, according to a follow-up Twitter posting about 15 minutes later.

The district also reported a student at Turrentine threatened violence with a weapon on Thursday in another Twitter post. A school resource officer and administrators got involved quickly but found no weapon. Law enforcement is now handling that situation, according to ABSS.

Burlington Police are investigating the two incidents Thursday, according to department spokesperson Emily-Lynn Adkins.

This follows a report of a gun at Eastern Alamance High School on Wednesday, according to an ABSS Facebook post. A student reported that another student had a gun. The school went on a "soft" lockdown for about 30 minutes while law enforcement and administrators investigated. They found no weapon, and school resumed.

