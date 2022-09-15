Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino. Eli Rodriguez, 27, collapsed Saturday while he was attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival with friends at Glen...
2urbangirls.com
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
foxla.com
4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded
COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
foxla.com
1 person shot during robbery in Encino: LAPD
ENCINO, Calif. - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Monday morning following a shooting during a robbery in Encino, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said a call came in reporting a robbery around 6:30 a.m. in the area near 18000 Martha Street. The witness...
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Bell Gardens shooting: Police searching for shooter
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue...
foxla.com
Man wounded in South LA street takeover: report
LOS ANGELES - A 60-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot during a reported street takeover in South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street, an official with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
foxla.com
Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
foxla.com
Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
foxla.com
Gun man was holding when he was shot by police was an airsoft gun: LAPD
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Saturday after LAPD says he answered the door with a rifle in hand. Police confirmed Saturday night that that gun was in fact an airsoft gun.
newsantaana.com
A hit and run suspected arrested by the SAPD died at a local hospital
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:45 PM, Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the area of 1800 N. Broadway regarding a hit & run traffic collision. A white van was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Broadway. An officer observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued.
foxla.com
Biker arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl: Westminster PD
A routine attempted traffic stop of a biker in Westminster Sunday morning turned up some fentanyl and amphetamine, authorities said. At about 1 a.m., a police officer tried to pull over a motorcyclist in the area of Brookhurst Street and West McFadden Avenue for vehicle code violations, the Westminster Police Department reported.
Hazmat crews called to Buena Park after man’s body found in car
An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car. Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside […]
foxla.com
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
foxla.com
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
Ex-Huntington Beach police officer avoids jail for 'prank'
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
Fontana Herald News
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
nypressnews.com
DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after causing multi-car crash, slamming into tree
Police arrested a DUI driver in Fullerton who caused a multi-car collision before slamming into a tree Wednesday. When the driver attempted to flee, a Good samaritan stepped in to keep him for police, however a passenger got away.
foxla.com
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
