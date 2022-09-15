Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Hundreds get Omicron booster shot at LCPH's walk-in clinic ahead of the weekend
Today (9/16) was a particularly busy day for staff working Lane County Public Health's walk-in clinic at the Valley River Center. Some people waited up to two hours to get the Omicron COVID booster shot that became available earlier this week. KLCC's Brian Bull was there and had this report from the scene:
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home took off on bikes when the staff was busy helping another resident. They have not been seen or heard from since," Aunt Devan Fields told Pamplin Media Group. Fields is 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen riding a light blue mountain bike on South Linden Street in Cornelius dressed in a black shirt and black shorts with black-framed glasses. The family believes he might have headed to downtown Portland and have notified both local and state police. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Fields is listed in its database as a runaway, but a spokesperson said the agency cannot share any more information "at this point." {loadposition sub-article-01}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
kezi.com
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
kptv.com
Albany man dies after being hit by car in Corvallis alley
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man was killed and being hit by a car in downtown Corvallis early Saturday morning, according to police. The Corvallis Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in an alley in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. They provided life-saving measures to the 42-year-old Albany man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Felons face Marion County charges for guns, drugs
Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
corvallisclinic.com
Food Assistance Programs
Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
kptv.com
‘Beavs taking over Portland’: Oregon State at Providence Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the Oregon State Beavers’ final non-conference game on Saturday, fans enjoyed a treat that hasn’t been this sweet in decades. Four kids waiting outside before game time were eager to see their team take the field, “Go Beavers!”. “This is a great...
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
bendsource.com
Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend
Wonderland Chicken Co. has been the go-to spot for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in Sisters since opening in 2021, and now, Bendites don't have to drive quite so far to enjoy the spicy goodness. Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod on NW Hawthorne Avenue early this month, featuring the same fried chicken and sides found at the Sisters location. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9pm. Also on the docket for Wonderland: a spicy chicken sandwich eating competition happening Sept. 24, with cash prizes for the top three finishers. More information on the contest is available at facebook.com/wonderlandchickenco.
Comments / 2