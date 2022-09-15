ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Providence plans $712M expansion in California

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is investing $712 million to expand in southern California. Providence is building two new multispecialty medical centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif. The health system will also build a new patient tower at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The expansion will add roughly 100 new beds at the 504-bed acute care regional medical center.
Oregon health system lifts employee vaccine requirements

Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements on its workers, the Bend Bulletin reported Sept. 15. When the state of Oregon initiated the requirement in October, 355 of the health system's employees applied for religious or medical exemptions. Not all were approved, and although the system offered remote work or unpaid leave to some, 180 workers quit, according to the Bulletin.
Kaiser mental health strike passes 1-month mark, talks break down

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers recently resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. However, both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement. More than 2,000 Kaiser psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers...
Health
Supply for Moderna's omicron booster hits snag

Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays.
