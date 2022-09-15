Read full article on original website
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Eight quick thoughts on Texas A&M-Arkansas
1. I'm going to reiterate a couple of things here to start. First, Sam Pittman literally resurrected this program from the seventh level of hell to the point where they're ranked in the top ten just three seasons from having a quarterback that they sent packing come back in and stomp them. He's made the Hogs a very physical outfit and his players love to play for him.
Miami Hurricanes drop in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in the AP Top 25 poll following their 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after entering the game No. 13 against then-No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1). The Aggies moved up to No. 23 after the win.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Texas A&M Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 4 matchup against Texas A&M. The No. 10-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 23 Aggies at 6 p.m. (CDT) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), and the game will be televised on ESPN. Over the...
