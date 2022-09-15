ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Eight quick thoughts on Texas A&M-Arkansas

1. I'm going to reiterate a couple of things here to start. First, Sam Pittman literally resurrected this program from the seventh level of hell to the point where they're ranked in the top ten just three seasons from having a quarterback that they sent packing come back in and stomp them. He's made the Hogs a very physical outfit and his players love to play for him.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Texas A&M Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 4 matchup against Texas A&M. The No. 10-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 23 Aggies at 6 p.m. (CDT) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), and the game will be televised on ESPN. Over the...
