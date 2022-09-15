Read full article on original website
Detroit cop accidentally shot by partner who was shooting at aggressive dog
DETROIT -- An officer with the Detroit Police Department was listed in stable condition after he was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon by his partner. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the officer and his partner were responding to a call for mental wellness check at a home on Prevost Street around 4:45 p.m.
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds in Ann Arbor bathrooms back in jail with $800K bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man released on a $100,000 bond after being accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor has been arraigned on additional charges and given a significantly higher bond. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Friday, Sept. 16, for the second time this month on...
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
Michigan man at U.S. Capitol attack gets 5-year prison sentence
Anthony Robert Williams of Southgate has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his actions in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. Williams was “among the first” in the mob to enter the U.S....
Gov. Whitmer kidnap figure has sentence reduced for helping convict former co-defendants
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal judge reduced the prison sentence of a man who testified against former co-defendants in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot. Ty Garbin, 26, of Livingston County, was originally sentenced to six years, three months in federal prison, which factored in his early cooperation. Chief...
The records that helped tell the story of Breanna Sharp, 13, who died a Jane Doe in Detroit
The death of Breanna Keyshae Sharp, 13, remains obscured by unanswerable questions, the byproduct of incomplete investigation. Breanna’s body was discovered on Aug. 6, 2008, by a maintenance worker in a vacant Detroit apartment, lying on the stairs with a cable TV cord looped around her neck and some bruising on her back and torso.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates cleanup order in Ann Arbor pollution case
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals has issued a ruling in an Ann Arbor pollution case, vacating a Washtenaw County judge’s June 2021 cleanup order. The opinion to reinstate a previous consent judgment and remand the case to trial court is a disappointment and highlights the need for a stronger polluter-pay law in Michigan, Mayor Christopher Taylor said of the Sept. 15 decision in the city’s case against dioxane polluter Gelman Sciences Inc.
Pittsfield Township postpones action on first applications for marijuana retail stores
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Decisions on the first applications for recreational marijuana retailers in Pittsfield Township were postponed by the township’s planning commission on Thursday. The applications come just months after township leaders OK’d recreational and medical marijuana facilities within the township. The township’s rules establish zoning...
Ann Arbor may ban red-light turns downtown to reduce pedestrian crashes
ANN ARBOR, MI — In an effort to improve pedestrian safety, Ann Arbor officials are considering a ban on cars making turns at red lights in the downtown area. City Council is scheduled to take up the issue when it meets Monday night, Sept. 19. The meeting starts at...
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Nissan trucks can roll away while in park, 203k vehicles recalled
DETROIT -- Nissan says an estimated 203,000 trucks must be recalled as a problem with a transmission parking pawl that typically prevents the trucks from moving when in park. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts 2020-2023 model years of the Frontier and Titan trucks. Because the parking pawl...
How Ann Arbor project got $20M earmark still a mystery to local lawmakers
ANN ARBOR, MI — The fact that a $20 million earmark for a riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor was quietly added to the state’s budget in July came as news to many this week. Ann Arbor lawmakers said they didn’t make the funding request and it remains a...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Hoverboards and jet suits: Where to see flying demonstrations at the Detroit Auto Show
You’ve heard of Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge. Lesser-known brands like Gravity Industries, ICON Aircraft, Omni and AERWINS also have a presence at the Detroit Auto Show this year – and hope to be household names in the airborne mobility industry one day soon. This year’s auto show features...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
How the COVID crisis created new ways to find local meat in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — As COVID-19 gripped Michigan, Dexter-area farmers Sarah Schloss and Colleen Dauw had more than just their children and loved ones to to look out for. As independent livestock producers on family farms, they suddenly struggled to find a place to take their goats, lambs, cattle and other animals for slaughter.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Pizza Bob’s secret Chipati Sauce or milkshakes ‘to die for’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One of the reasons Pam Pietryga and her husband, Terry, purchased Pizza Bob’s was to keep its Super Sub alive. The spicy sub with ham, three salamis, mortadella, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and hot sauce is Terry’s favorite sandwich that he continues to order to this day, Pam said.
