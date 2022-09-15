ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan Court of Appeals vacates cleanup order in Ann Arbor pollution case

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals has issued a ruling in an Ann Arbor pollution case, vacating a Washtenaw County judge’s June 2021 cleanup order. The opinion to reinstate a previous consent judgment and remand the case to trial court is a disappointment and highlights the need for a stronger polluter-pay law in Michigan, Mayor Christopher Taylor said of the Sept. 15 decision in the city’s case against dioxane polluter Gelman Sciences Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Pittsfield Township postpones action on first applications for marijuana retail stores

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Decisions on the first applications for recreational marijuana retailers in Pittsfield Township were postponed by the township’s planning commission on Thursday. The applications come just months after township leaders OK’d recreational and medical marijuana facilities within the township. The township’s rules establish zoning...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NewsBreak
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

