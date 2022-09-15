ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for series of indecent exposure cases in OK

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say a man has been taken into custody after he was connected to a series of indecent exposures.

The Tulsa Police Department Special Victims Unit has received five separate reports of indecent exposure cases that appeared to be linked, beginning in April.

In all of the cases, the victims were women who were either walking or jogging alone in Tulsa’s Midtown area.

According to the police department, all of the victims reported that a man got their attention and began masturbating.

Detectives were able to find video of the suspect’s vehicle in the neighborhoods and were able to confirm that all of the incidents were linked.

On Thursday morning, police identified and arrested Rolando Segovia.

Authorities say Segovia admitted that he masturbated in public so that the women would see him.

“Segovia confessed that he had done this for about a year, and reported doing this 3 to 4 times a week,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

At this point, detectives are coordinating with surrounding agencies and discovered similar incidents occurred in Broken Arrow. The investigation into those cases is ongoing.

Segovia was arrested on five complaints of indecent exposure.

If you have any information on these cases, call the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at (918) 596-9168.

