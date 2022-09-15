Heart experts are warning that poorly regulated over-the-counter herbal supplements are causing heart rhythm issues in users in their 20s. Dr Danielle Belardo, a cardiologist based in Newport Beach, California, told Insider that the supplements are the most common cause of arrhythmia in patients coming to her clinic, and warn that the little oversight of the development of these pills means that dangerous ingredients could find their way in. Bitter orange and ephedra supplements are believed to be the main culprits.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO