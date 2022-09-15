Read full article on original website
A New Study in the ACT Will Let Home-Growers Test Their Weed for Free
So you’re a novice weed grower who either got their seeds off some shady website on the dark web or a mate who said, “this strain of sativa is sick, bro”. You ask yourself, “What actually is it?”, “Could I accidentally poison someone?” and if you’re health conscious, “What benefits can I actually get out of this?”
thefreshtoast.com
What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?
THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
Herbal supplements like bitter orange and ephedra are causing people in their 20s to develop irregular heartbeats: Expert warns that people are using unregulated pills based on poor medical advice from podcasts
Heart experts are warning that poorly regulated over-the-counter herbal supplements are causing heart rhythm issues in users in their 20s. Dr Danielle Belardo, a cardiologist based in Newport Beach, California, told Insider that the supplements are the most common cause of arrhythmia in patients coming to her clinic, and warn that the little oversight of the development of these pills means that dangerous ingredients could find their way in. Bitter orange and ephedra supplements are believed to be the main culprits.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
To Reap the Benefits of Psychedelics, You Probably Have to Trip
According to a new study published in Translational Psychiatry, “microdosing” probably gets more credit than it deserves. The practice became a life hack for Silicon Valley CEOs and scatterbrained college students alike in the 2010s. But it’s only increased in popularity as the edibles market has taken off, and psychedelics (e.g., ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA, DMT) have become more readily available and coupled with psychotherapy.
ScienceBlog.com
Hands may help the thinking process
How do we understand words? Scientists don’t fully understand what happens when a word pops into your brain. A research group led by Professor Shogo Makioka at the Graduate School of Sustainable System Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, wanted to test the idea of embodied cognition. Embodied cognition proposes that people understand the words for objects through how they interact with them, so the researchers devised a test to observe semantic processing of words when the ways that the participants could interact with objects were limited.
What moves us 'closer to the unfortunate finish line of getting long Covid'
(CNN) — You may have up to a 50% higher risk of developing long Covid-19 if you suffer from common psychiatric issues such as anxiety or depression, a recent study found. Signs of the malady can include breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing, changes in taste and smell, overwhelming fatigue, difficulties in performing daily life functions, and disruptions in sleep that can last months, even years, after the infection has cleared the body.
PsyPost
A moderate dose of alcohol impairs the ability to imagine a possible future situation
Alcohol is an widely used substance known for contributing to bad decision making, but have you ever wondered why it can have that effect? A study published in Psychopharmacology explores how drinking alcohol may impair consumer’s ability to think about the future, which can cause an inability to understand the consequences of questionable choices made while intoxicated.
