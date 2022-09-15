Read full article on original website
Shooting scene in Long Beach turns up shell casings but no victims
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A “shots” call in Long Beach turned up some shell casings but no shooting victims, authorities said Sunday. Officers responding at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Euclid Street, where they located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
Man found shot to death in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
Man found shot to death in Bell Gardens
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found shot dead Sunday morning in Bell Gardens, authorities said. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
Shooting at local bar leaves one dead, another injured
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot dead and another was wounded this morning during a shooting in Lancaster, possibly at an area bar and grill, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls
Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle today in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A.
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
Motorcyclist fatally struck by truck in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach
Police Friday sought the public's help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach.
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino. Eli Rodriguez, 27, collapsed Saturday while he was attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival with friends at Glen...
Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
The Anaheim police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video abusing a dog
An animal abuser was caught on a security video camera inside an Anaheim apartment complex as he chased a dog down a hallway then proceeded to punch and kick the poor animal before dragging it away. Now the Anaheim Police are trying to track the suspect down. The incident occurred...
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
