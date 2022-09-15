ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Shooting scene in Long Beach turns up shell casings but no victims

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A “shots” call in Long Beach turned up some shell casings but no shooting victims, authorities said Sunday. Officers responding at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Euclid Street, where they located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
COMPTON, CA
Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man found shot to death in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
CARSON, CA
Man found shot to death in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found shot dead Sunday morning in Bell Gardens, authorities said. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
BELL GARDENS, CA
Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar

A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
LANCASTER, CA
LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
BELL GARDENS, CA
Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
COMPTON, CA
Shooting at local bar leaves one dead, another injured

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot dead and another was wounded this morning during a shooting in Lancaster, possibly at an area bar and grill, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
PASADENA, CA
Motorcyclist fatally struck by truck in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

