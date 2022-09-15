Read full article on original website
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Netflix Stock Today?
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower on Monday. The stock initially traded higher on positive analyst coverage before pulling back and going negative for the session. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assumed coverage of Netflix with an Outperform rating on Monday and announced a $325 price target after a consumer survey combined with a deeper dive into Netflix’s advertising opportunity showed that the company’s upcoming ad-tier launch should help to drive future growth.
Why XPeng Stock Is Surging Today
XPeng Inc XPEV shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced the launch of its pilot program for its City Navigation Guided Pilot. Several XPeng P5 customers can now access City Navigation Guided Pilot via an over-the-air update. When City NGP is activated, the vehicle can perform a full range of driving tasks by itself. City NGP features a multi-modality sensor fusion framework with cameras, LiDAR units, millimeter-wave radars and high-precision positioning units to offer a 360 degree fusion perception.
You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple
BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc AAPL. The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Why BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Is Soaring Today
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc BCAN shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock. Zigi Carmel Initiates & Investments holds the patent pending intellectual property for a therapeutic device that...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
There's One Chinese Stock That Is Different From The Rest. Goldman Sachs Explores Why
Chinese tech stocks suffered a meltdown since many hit all-time highs in early 2021, with no significant improvement in 2022 compelling Goldman Sachs to at least take a new look at this sector, Barron's reports. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA lost almost half its market value last year alone as...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Nosedive: $445M Liquidated From Crypto Market
Investors have liquidated more than $445 million from the cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours. This happened after the largest digital currencies of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD plummeted to new lows over the weekend and traded significantly lower on Monday compared to the previous week. The market capitalization...
Will NFT Sales Surge because of Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum ETH/USD got its long-awaited upgrade. After years of planning, development, and delays, the world’s second-largest coin by market capitalization has moved to proof-of-stake. The Merge is up and running, yet the price is still down but NFT sales went up after months of downtimes. Sales volume and prices...
Where Kite Realty Gr Trust Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $24.25 versus the current price of Kite Realty Gr Trust at $19.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Analyzing Virios Therapeutics's Short Interest
Virios Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:VIRI) short percent of float has risen 6.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for PulteGroup
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on PulteGroup PHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Apple
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Take-Two Gets Beat Down After Leak of Its Popular Grand Theft Auto VI
(Monday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as the Federal Open Market Committee meets tomorrow and announces their interest rate decision on Wednesday. Potential Market Movers. This morning, the CME FedWatch Tool was calculating an 80% probability that the Fed would raise the overnight rate...
MercadoLibre Whale Trades For September 19
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.
Walt Disney Whale Trades For September 19
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney. Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 74 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Why Vaxart Shares Are Falling
Vaxart Inc VXRT shares are trading lower by 6.76% to $2.42 during Monday's trading session. Shares of several vaccine companies at large are trading lower possibly after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over. What Else?. Per a Sunday report by CNN, President Biden...
PayPal Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
