Oscar winners Alan Arkin and Kathy Bates, as well as Teyana Taylor have joined Casey Affleck in indie heist thriller The Smack. The trio join a growing cast that already includes Marisa Tomei, Isabel May, and Yul Vazquez.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener,' Bill Pohlad's 'Dreamin' Wild' to Get Exclusive Market Screenings'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Isabel May ('1883')Catching Up With Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Caylee Cowan in France David M. Rosenthal, who directed thrillers The Perfect Guy and the remake of Jacob’s Ladder, is helming the feature that starts shooting in L.A. later this fall. Rosenthal and Keith Kjarval wrote the script adapting the...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO