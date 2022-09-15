Read full article on original website
Nicole Brown
3d ago
My other problem is all the scrap yards need to be charged with thief too! They're as shady as the criminal that did the stealing of the car & catalytic converters.
Reply(3)
8
john
3d ago
why not just make it illegal to junk a cat or a waiting period they did that in Tennessee and catalytic converter theft dropped to almost zero
Reply
5
Related
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Sheriff: 3-year-old found inside cage, 2-year-old holding 'meth pipe' in Hocking County home
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Hocking County Sheriff's Office deputies found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old holding drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant Sunday. Authorities were executing the warrant related to a sexual assault investigation on Bear Run Road in Logan when they found the...
cwcolumbus.com
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
Family calling on prosecutors to change charges filed against driver who hit 2 girls, killing 1
CLARK COUNTY — New charges could be on the way for a man investigators say hit two girls, killing one of them, while he was driving. The crash happened in May on Crabill Road in Green Township just outside of Springfield. A peaceful protest was held Friday afternoon where...
Hocking County parents, grandmother in custody after kids found living in 'deplorable' conditions
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Three adults were arrested after deputies found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old holding drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant at a Hocking County home. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies were executing the warrant on Sunday regarding a sexual assault investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin County judge hopeful after police, parents of teens behind car thefts meet to discuss solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge was one of about 100 people on Thursday who attended a meeting to discuss ways to end the epidemic of teenagers stealing Hyundais and Kias across central Ohio. Franklin County Administrative Judge George Leach, the head juvenile court judge, described the meeting...
Man critically injured after fight outside Short North bar has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was hospitalized after being punched outside of a bar in the Short North Arts District earlier this month has died, according to a release from police. Gregory Coleman Jr., 37, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after being attacked by two men on...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot while walking with girlfriend in the Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg while he was walking with his girlfriend Saturday night in west Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in an alley around 10:15 p.m. near the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in […]
Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number. On Friday, the...
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 6