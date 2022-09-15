Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
WJCL
Convicted felon leads Bryan County deputies on chase
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon led deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:03 p.m., members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north in Richmond Hill. BCSO said when the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: 60-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 60-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle wreck in Toombs County. The sheriff's office states that deputies responded to the crash on Georgia Hwy. 292 around 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies got to the scene, they discovered the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, of...
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
60-Year-Old Kathy Whitaker Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Toombs County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 292 at around 7:41 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WMAZ
Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight
EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
wgxa.tv
1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
douglasnow.com
Second suspect arrested in Deep South Farm Supply truck/trailer theft, arson
A former Deep South Fuel employee was arrested in June after allegedly stealing and shooting the company's vehicle and trailer before setting it on fire. Amanda Rena Lott has now been charged as a second suspect in connection to the case on charges of arson and theft. As previously reported,...
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
douglasnow.com
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lyons Lions Club Recycles for Sight
Lion Darriel Nobles delivers an Eyeglass Recycling Collection box to Michael Grimes at Thriftway. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles and Eyeglass recycling Chairman Lion Helen Harris check the collection box located at Chatters. The Lyons Lions Club has participated in the Lions International Recycle for Sight Program for many...
School officials 'disappointed' by students’ racist photo posted from Georgia high school football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
allongeorgia.com
09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
wtoc.com
Possible death penalty debated during pre-trial motion hearing for Crocker Sr.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost four years ago, Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. were found dead in their backyard in Effingham County. Their father, a defendant in the case, was in court Friday as a judge heard pre-trial motions. The court addressed more than a dozen pre-trial motions by the defense in the case against Elwyn Crocker Sr.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. June Monroe Collins
Mrs. June Monroe Collins, age 88, surrounded by her family, passed away to her heavenly home on September 17, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a lifetime resident of the Blue Ridge Community. She was the daughter of Gordon Monroe and Ruby Lewis Monroe. Her passion was the farm,...
