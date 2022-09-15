ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, GA

wtoc.com

Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Convicted felon leads Bryan County deputies on chase

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon led deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:03 p.m., members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north in Richmond Hill. BCSO said when the...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Dodge County man shoots, kills neighbor's father over animal fight

EASTMAN, Ga. — Investigators say a 71-year-old Dodge County man shot and killed a neighbor's family member after the neighbor’s dog allegedly attacked the elderly man’s cat Friday night. Sheriff Brian Robinson says 47-year-old John David Ussery had just arrived to his son’s home on 907 Telfair...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Fourteen cases ready for September trial week

A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
DOUGLAS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lyons Lions Club Recycles for Sight

Lion Darriel Nobles delivers an Eyeglass Recycling Collection box to Michael Grimes at Thriftway. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles and Eyeglass recycling Chairman Lion Helen Harris check the collection box located at Chatters. The Lyons Lions Club has participated in the Lions International Recycle for Sight Program for many...
LYONS, GA
allongeorgia.com

09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. June Monroe Collins

Mrs. June Monroe Collins, age 88, surrounded by her family, passed away to her heavenly home on September 17, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a lifetime resident of the Blue Ridge Community. She was the daughter of Gordon Monroe and Ruby Lewis Monroe. Her passion was the farm,...
BLUE RIDGE, GA

