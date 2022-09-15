FOXBORO -- The Patriots won a football game on Sunday for the first time since January. It has everyone feeling a little bit better around New England.With Sunday's 17-14 win in Pittsburgh, a cloud of darkness around the Patriots has given way for a somewhat sunnier -- but still overcast -- outlook for the team. That 0-4 talk has evaporated, bringing in some hope for the team after all.It should be a fairly upbeat atmosphere at Gillette Stadium for Sunday's home opener. Unfortunately for the Patriots, a flock of angry Ravens will be their opponent in Week 3. (A group...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO