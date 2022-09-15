Read full article on original website
Patriots facing an angry Ravens team in Week 3
FOXBORO -- The Patriots won a football game on Sunday for the first time since January. It has everyone feeling a little bit better around New England.With Sunday's 17-14 win in Pittsburgh, a cloud of darkness around the Patriots has given way for a somewhat sunnier -- but still overcast -- outlook for the team. That 0-4 talk has evaporated, bringing in some hope for the team after all.It should be a fairly upbeat atmosphere at Gillette Stadium for Sunday's home opener. Unfortunately for the Patriots, a flock of angry Ravens will be their opponent in Week 3. (A group...
ESPN
New England Patriots put 20-year streak on the line Sunday against Pittsburgh Steelers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Streak of 20 years at risk: The last time the Patriots started a season losing their first two games was 2001, which is the longest active NFL streak without starting a season 0-2. That’s on...
Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich
Rob Ninkovich harboring the belief that coach Bill Belichick's Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday comes with an important framework.
Colin Cowherd: Things "Could Get Ugly" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams head into Week 2 with an 0-1 record and at least a handful will likely emerge 0-2. But for Colin Cowherd, there's one team that has more at stake this weekend than the others. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Dallas Cowboys are at...
Yardbarker
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots
“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
‘That was a good team win for us’: Bill Belichick speaks on Patriots’ victory vs. Steeler
Bill Belichick seemed like he couldn’t be much prouder of his team than he was following the New England Patriots’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, which was their first of the season. New England pulled out a 17-14 win in Pittsburgh, grinding out the final few...
Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers
New England will be without the services of a versatile member of their defensive backfield for their Week 2 matchup with Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Old School Grudge Match as Pats Beat Steelers
“Well, that was a good team win for us. You know, really proud of the way the guys competed here. This is a great, you know, football city, football environment. A lot of energy in this stadium today. And I thought our guys responded to it well. Good plays on all three areas of the game,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.
NBC Sports
Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
NESN
