Deputy injured when car crashes into physical therapy center

A deputy was injured Thursday when a car crashed into a physical therapy center at a Jensen Beach shopping plaza.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy, located at the Jensen Beach Plaza off Federal Highway.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Deputy "Zeke" Spence was undergoing physical therapy for a leg injury suffered while pursuing a suspect was injured in the crash. He was placed onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

Two others who were inside at the time had just minor injuries.

Martin County Sheriff's Office A Martin County deputy is helped onto a stretcher after he was injured when a car crashed through Premier Physical Therapy at the Jensen Beach Plaza, Sept. 15, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts was the first reporter at the scene. A Hyundai Elantra could be seen inside the business.

"This is what you call a bad day," Premier Physical Therapy CEO Jeffrey Tucker said.

Tucker said all appointments had to be canceled until the facility can be boarded up and cleaned.

The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately known.

The Martin County sheriff said the driver, a 59-year-old woman, likely hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing the crash.