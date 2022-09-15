ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Deputy injured when car crashes into physical therapy center

By Peter Burke, Meghan McRoberts
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KodHH_0hwxfWPw00

A deputy was injured Thursday when a car crashed into a physical therapy center at a Jensen Beach shopping plaza.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy, located at the Jensen Beach Plaza off Federal Highway.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Deputy "Zeke" Spence was undergoing physical therapy for a leg injury suffered while pursuing a suspect was injured in the crash. He was placed onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

Two others who were inside at the time had just minor injuries.

Martin County Sheriff's Office
A Martin County deputy is helped onto a stretcher after he was injured when a car crashed through Premier Physical Therapy at the Jensen Beach Plaza, Sept. 15, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts was the first reporter at the scene. A Hyundai Elantra could be seen inside the business.

"This is what you call a bad day," Premier Physical Therapy CEO Jeffrey Tucker said.

Tucker said all appointments had to be canceled until the facility can be boarded up and cleaned.

The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately known.

The Martin County sheriff said the driver, a 59-year-old woman, likely hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing the crash.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Jensen Beach, FL
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Tucker
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stretcher#Martinflsheriff
WSVN-TV

1 dead in three-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash has left one person dead. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday. A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Local firefighter and paramedic missing for two days

DELRAY BEACH, FL- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who has not been seen or heard from in over two days. 27-year-old Giovanni Hart who is a lieutenant with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue was reported missing on Tuesday night.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy