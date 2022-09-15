ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz

A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
bitcoinist.com

Spoils Of The Merge: Bitcoin Proof Of Work Dominance Rises To 94%

With the Ethereum Merge successfully completed, bitcoin has seen its biggest proof of work competitor network eliminated. While the pioneer digital asset had maintained the largest share of the proof of work networks prior to the Ethereum Merge, it is now in almost complete control of all the market cap of these coins. So while the crypto market celebrates Ethereum’s latest upgrade, it gives the bitcoin community something to celebrate too.
bitcoinist.com

Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?

Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum TVL Drops By More Than $1 Billion After Merge

The Ethereum total value locked (TVL) has been on a steady decline since the beginning of 2022. After hitting an all-time high of $111 billion back in Q4 2021, the market had turned, tanking the Ethereum TVL along with it. The TVL has been down more than 60% since then, and now, even with a momentous move from proof of work to proof of stake, the Ethereum TVL continues to tank.
bitcoinist.com

2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)

Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why

Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
bitcoinist.com

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Are NFTs finally infiltrating the AAA gaming space? Meanwhile, leading Solana marketplace Magic Eden is dealing with community disagreement and the biggest name in coffee is kicking off their new NFT rewards program. It’s just a few of...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit

At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
bitcoinist.com

Luart Officially Rebrands To Arcnes As The Platform Looks To Be More Than Just An NFT Marketplace

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
bitcoinist.com

Metaverse Markets and Business Predictions in The Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad

Road Town / British Virgin Islands – Gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem GamesPad has released Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities, a comprehensive research paper that explores how the metaverse will influence crucial business sectors, examines the opportunities presented by this new concept, and offers strategies for capitalizing on these opportunities.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Kickstarts Megafarm Operations In Argentina

Bitfarms’ megafarm Bitcoin facility situated in Argentina is now online and already contributing to the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network. This after the farm, which started its construction on October 2021, was finally unveiled and started operating last September 16. Currently, the facility, in its first phase, is generating 10 megawatts (MW) of mining power.
