Read full article on original website
DAnne Glynn
3d ago
It used to be said that nothing good happens after 12:00 midnight. Now, regretfully, it is before 12:00 Noon. People REALLY want to go to the Parkville Market and now, no, won't go.
Reply(12)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Register Citizen
New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage
NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl Street, and led them on a high speed pursuit down 190 eastbound. The suspect was involved in multiple crashes while on the expressway. The first crash took on 190 near the area of Phoenix Ave. The...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
Eyewitness News
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two gas stations in Terryville were robbed Saturday night. SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture.
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Eyewitness News
Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91
ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
Eyewitness News
Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville. State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result...
Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Young Child Reportedly Fell From Three-Story Window in West Hartford: Police
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a child was injured in a fall Saturday. Officials say the young child reportedly fell out a window and down three stories at a building on Farmington Avenue. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and the extent...
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
Eyewitness News
Former New Haven interim chief now deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A former interim chief in New Haven has taken on the role of deputy chief in Watertown. Renee Dominguez was announced on Monday as a deputy chief for the Watertown Police Department by Chief Josh Berengger. Dominguez was sworn in by Town Clerk Lisa Dalton. Her...
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
Simsbury police investigating attempted bank robbery
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Webster Bank on Hopmeadow Street. According to the police, the male suspect showed a note to bank employees demanding money on Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. Police said the suspect then left the bank and was not given any money. The suspect […]
Comments / 17