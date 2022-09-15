ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Pullman, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID

