Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October. The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look...
Chronicle
Joe Kent Seeks Election on ‘America First Agenda, That’s What I Stand For’
Editor’s Note: A profile on Democratic congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, can be found here. Working for the CIA, former Green Beret Joe Kent lived about as covert a life as one can. Now, by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate from Yacolt has been thrust into the public eye.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
MyNorthwest.com
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
Washington state ranks No. 2 in ‘quiet quitting’ study
Today’s workforce has introduced a new term that you may or may not have heard about — “quiet quitting.”. Quiet quitting describes an employee who does not leave their job but refuses to do anything beyond their basic duties or job description. It has been popularized alongside the term “great resignation.”
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
