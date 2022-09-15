K-State gets Tulane before facing Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State has its final tune-up before Big 12 play begins when Tulane visits Manhattan on Saturday.

The Wildcats are coming off a 40-12 blowout of former conference rival Missouri. The only touchdown they allowed came on an untimed down to end the game.

Tulane opened with a 42-10 win over Massachusetts and beat Alcorn State 52-0 last week. Tulane has won its first two games for the first time since 2002 and only the fourth time since 1975.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez has thrown for just 154 yards without a touchdown pass this season, though those numbers are a bit misleading. The Wildcats went vanilla when they were up big against South Dakota, then played in heavy rains against Missouri. Still, it would be good to get the passing game going against Tulane before facing the Sooners.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane QB Michael Pratt should provide another good test for the Kansas State secondary. He was 17 of 21 for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns against Alcorn State last week.

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn has eight consecutive games of at least 100 yards rushing after another big performance against the Tigers. He has a Big 12-best 271 yards rushing and three touchdowns so far. He needs two more 100-yard efforts to match Darren Sproles, who set the school record with 10 straight during the 2002 and ’03 seasons.

