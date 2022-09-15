Read full article on original website
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks at 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The gala kicked off the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month as Democrats ramp up messaging to voters ahead of the 2022 general election. Biden...
Biden approval up ahead of midterms, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
WATCH: Biden announces tentative railway labor agreement has been reached
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. President...
American hostage of Taliban freed in prisoner exchange, family says
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, according to the man’s family and U.S. officials. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who...
Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
U.S. would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion, Biden says
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island, but gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing on migrant flights, Ukraine atrocities
For a second day, the White House hammered the Republican governors of Texas and Florida for arranging for the transport of migrants to Democratic strongholds in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Watch the briefing in the player above. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses...
The danger of fiscal insanity
Fiscal insanity in Washington is eating away at American families’ earnings and increasing distrust in the federal government. In less than two years, President Biden has driven America’s national debt over $30 trillion. As the country has come out of the pandemic, normalcy has yet to return to Washington, D.C. The priorities of the American…
Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
As Trump speaks at Ohio rally, crowd responds with arms raised, fingers pointed in the air
At a rally Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump addressed a crowd that appeared to give him a salute as he lists his concerns for the nation.
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
Veteran New York judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice...
Florida flies migrants to ‘sanctuary destination’ of Martha’s Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
WATCH: Pelosi says Republicans are ‘digging a hole’ by proposing national abortion ban
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly news briefing Wednesday, a day after South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of gestation. Watch the event in the player above. Upending the political debate, Graham bill sent shockwaves through both parties and...
Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. Watch the briefing in the player above. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47,...
Ken Starr, whose criminal investigation led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, dies
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment and put Starr at the center of one of the country’s most polarizing debates of the 1990s, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.
Virginia governor seeks to roll back transgender student accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
Lawsuits to block removal of Confederate memorials dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
