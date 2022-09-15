ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Elections
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
PBS NewsHour

Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

The danger of fiscal insanity

Fiscal insanity in Washington is eating away at American families’ earnings and increasing distrust in the federal government. In less than two years, President Biden has driven America’s national debt over $30 trillion. As the country has come out of the pandemic, normalcy has yet to return to Washington, D.C. The priorities of the American…
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Morial
Person
Donald Trump
PBS NewsHour

Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fbi#Political Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hispanic#The Justice Department#Americans#Republicans
PBS NewsHour

Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Walmart
PBS NewsHour

Lawsuits to block removal of Confederate memorials dropped in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
CHARLESTON, SC
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy