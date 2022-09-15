ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers wary of Aaron Judge as Yanks come to town

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rEhs_0hwxeytx00

The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to keep pace and possibly gain some ground in the National League wild-card race.

Their pitching performances against Aaron Judge might determine how their prospects look in three days.

The Brewers will get acquainted with Judge’s attempts to inch closer to the American League single-season home run record Friday night when they host the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series.

“He’s a specimen above all else,” Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said. “I think anybody in this room would love to be Aaron Judge with that size and mobility.”

Milwaukee (76-67) is 19-20 since it last held sole possession of first place on Aug. 3 and eight games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Brewers return home for six straight against the Yankees and New York Mets after collecting 10 hits and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in a 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 5-2 in their past seven games but saw their three-game winning streak stopped Wednesday.

“The Yankees have been scuffling a little bit, so they’re a team we can go out and get after it with,” Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes said. “And we played a good series against the Mets early in the year. It’s two series, and obviously they’re first-place teams, but I think we can go out and win some baseball games.”

The Yankees (87-56) were scuffling two weeks ago when they followed up a five-game winning streak with six losses in seven games. Since then New York is 8-2 and has scored 32 runs during a four-game winning streak that continued with a 5-3 win in Boston on Wednesday.

Judge remained at 57 homers after homering twice Tuesday but is hitting .462 (24-for-52) with eight homers and 14 RBIs during a 15-game on-base streak to raise his average from .294 to .310.

“The confidence has never died down,” New York starter Nestor Cortes said. “I know we’ve gone through some tough stretches. That has [made] us stronger. What we’re doing now shows what type of team we are. I think moving forward, we’ve found our stride.”

Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA) will make his eighth start as a Yankee and hopes for better luck this time. Last Friday, Montas allowed three of his four runs when left fielder Aaron Hicks committed consecutive misplays in the fourth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before Friday, Montas allowed one hit in five scoreless innings of a 2-1 win at Tampa Bay on Sept. 4.

Montas is facing Milwaukee for the first time and has allowed at least four runs in four of his starts since being acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline.

Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61) starts for Milwaukee and enters his first career appearance against New York attempting to win his third straight start.

Houser returned from missing two months with an elbow injury and allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 24.

After his struggles in Los Angeles, Houser pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against Pittsburgh but is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his most recent starts against Colorado and Cincinnati. On Saturday, he allowed one run on one hit in six innings of a 5-1 win against Cincinnati when he threw 82 pitches.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (87-58, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Brewers +151; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The National League#American League#The New York Yankees#The St Louis Cardinals#The Nl Central
The Associated Press

Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy