ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘No more companies’: Kanye West’s Yeezy is cutting ties with Gap days after rapper says he’s leaving Corporate America—and opening up his own stores

By Colin Lodewick
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILLkF_0hwxex1E00

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

After weeks of posts on social media revealing a strained relationship with Yeezy’s brand partners, Kanye West announced Thursday he would terminate a long-term contract with Gap Inc.

The artist and entrepreneur legally known as “Ye” has alleged that the company violated the terms of an agreement between the two parties by not sticking to release schedules or opening stores as planned, according to a letter that West’s lawyers sent on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

West and Gap inked their 10-year contract in 2020, with the company planning for significant revenue from the partnership within just a few years. But that all seems to have come to an end. Earlier this month, West took to Instagram to air frustrations with his partnerships with both Gap and Adidas. He struck a deal with the latter in 2016.

“You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I’m thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else,” he said in a video clip

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said in an interview with Bloomberg this week. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”

“Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry,” he added. “No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

In the company’s third quarter report from last year, Gap wrote that the launch of the Yeezy Gap Hoodie delivered the most sales in a single day online for a single item. Around 70% of customers were new to the brand, proving that the partnership could succeed in rejuvenating the company’s faltering brand status.

In 2019, Gap brought in $4.6 billion in sales, half of what it was making 15 years ago.

Lawyers for West said he brought contractual issues to the company’s attention in August.

“Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel,” said Nicholas Gravante, Jr., co-head of global litigation at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, the firm representing West, in a statement to Fortune. “He has gotten nowhere.”

Moving forward from Gap, representatives for West say he has other plans in the works to sell his Yeezy wares.

“Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores,” said Gravante. In an Instagram post in August, West wrote that he plans to open the first store in Atlanta.

Gap did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 234

El Hajj
3d ago

Great job black man. We are proud that you have arrived and talented enough to overstand the power of self manufacturing, production and distribution of your product! Great economic financial example you are setting up. Hopefully it will catch flame 🔥.

Reply(17)
37
Mateo DeVine
3d ago

So many people judging him for living his life the way he wants !!! Lol , I doubt he will lose any sleep wether you like him or not !!! Go after your own dreams , he did !!! Lmaoo

Reply(22)
34
Conrad Flores
3d ago

If you need some remodeling done in your stores, contact C.A.F. CONSTRUCTION LLC IN OKC. We would be happy to help open your stores

Reply(5)
11
Related
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Wallis Annenberg
Person
Kanye
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Corporate America#Gap Inc#The Wall Street Journal
CNN

Elon Musk's college sweetheart auctions off billionaire's mementos

(CNN) — Holding onto an ex's stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world. The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off a cache of photos and Musk memorabilia from her relationship with the billionaire. Jennifer Gwynne, Musk's college girlfriend, is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion

Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Fortune

213K+
Followers
9K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy