Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone 14—And It's Surprisingly Affordable

Shutterstock

Great news for Apple and tech lovers: a new iPhone can be yours right this very minute — and it comes with an unexpected surprise.

No, the shocker isn’t a camera that boasts extreme changes. It’s not new security features, either. In fact, you’ll probably find very few differences between the latest model and the iPhone 13.

Apple just announced a brand new iPhone 14 — and the shock is that it’s surprisingly affordable (relatively speaking, of course). Here’s what you need to know about the new device.

iPhone 14 — At A More Affordable Price

The new iPhone 14 begins its roll-out this week — and customers are getting a sweet surprise: Apple isn’t raising its prices. It’s generally expected that every new Apple phone will come out with a higher price tag, but will also boast a number of new features. But this time around, the prices may look more familiar. The standard iPhone 14 costs $799 and ships on Sept. 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus costs $899 and will be available on Oct. 7. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max model is priced at $1,099. Both are available on Sept. 16.

The phone will be available in two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

Notable Features

You won’t find a slew of new iPhone updates this time around. Some of the most notable features on the new iPhone 14 include a slight camera improvement in the form of an Action mode for video so that your shots are stabilized. Its eSIM standard eliminates a physical SIM card and car-crash detection, which is already available on the AppleWatch, will now be offered on the iPhone 14. If you choose the Pro model you’re going to see a much brighter screen and a display that features thinner bezels.

If you’re excited about these new features or are ready to trade in your old iPhone for a new one, set your clock — and bask in the glow of not having to spend additional costs for your Apple phone.