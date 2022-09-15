Trenton Cannon elevated to Titans active roster

Veteran running back Trenton Cannon has been elevated to the Tennessee Titans active roster ahead of their week two matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cannon made his debut with the Titans week one against the Giants after signing with the team in the spring.

Cannon played one game for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 season where he had two carries for one yard. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers later in the season and spent 11 games with the team. Cannon spent most of his time on special teams where he had 16 kick returns for 328 yards . His longest return was for 68 yards.

Cannon returned two kickoffs for 33 yards against the New York Giants week one. His longest return was for 19 yards. He also had two assisted tackles on special teams.

Cannon was drafted by the New York Jets out of Virginia State University in the 2018 NFL draft. The running back is a two-time HBCU Gameday All-American and CIAA Offensive Player of the Year . The former Trojan rushed for 4,251 in his college career while scoring 35 touchdowns on the ground his final two seasons at VSU. He spent two seasons with the Jets before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

Trenton Cannon joins a Tennessee Titans team that led the AFC as the number one seed in 2021. The Titans were a surprise first-round exit in the playoffs and started this season off on the wrong foot after losing star receiver AJ Brown this offseason. Cannon will instantly have an impact as a special teamer given that he averaged 20.5 yards per return with the Niners last season.

