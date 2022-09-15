Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
3 Steelers players most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to follow up their thrilling Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals with a win in Week 2. Pittsburgh ended up losing 17-14 to the New England Patriots, as their holes that popped up in Week 1 managed to be too much to overcome against the Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury
The Denver Broncos’ offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, […] The post Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders
Kyler Murray couldn’t be more hyped up after helping the Arizona Cardinals come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 showdown on Sunday. The Raiders were ahead by 20 points at halftime, and they appeared to be on their way to an easy win after entering the fourth quarter with […] The post Kyler Murray drops stirring 4-word reaction to Cardinals’ miraculous comeback vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns
The New York Jets won their first game of the 2022 NFL season in improbable fashion Sunday, rallying for a 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns. And Jets quarterback Joe Flacco and coach Robert Saleh agreed that a decision made by Browns running back Nick Chubb set the wheels in motion for their comeback. With […] The post Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We weren’t a group on the rise’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ heartbreaking loss to Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was a competitive game that saw the Steelers make a 4th quarter run. But the comeback ultimately fell short in a 17-14 defeat. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared his brutally honest thoughts on Pittsburgh’s performance in the game, per Steelers reporter […] The post ‘We weren’t a group on the rise’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ heartbreaking loss to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence can thank Colts’ blatant shortcoming for his Week 3 success
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a stunning win on a Sunday full of them, defeating Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts to the tune of a 24-0 score at home. The Jags actually won a game first before the Colts, who entered the 2022 NFL season as the favorites to win the AFC South title.
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m in pain every week’: Micah Parsons reveals immense sacrifice he’s making for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have several banged-up bodies at the moment. They can’t afford to have any more injuries if they want to keep it together, which is also why Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is trying to endure pain so he could continue playing and contributing on the field. “Pain...
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans handed 1-game suspension after brawl vs. Saints’ Marshon Lattimore
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected during the team’s clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after getting into a fight with DB Marshon Lattimore. After tensions flared between the two rival squads, Evans and Lattimore were seen going after one another in a wild exchange. As a result of the […] The post Buccaneers’ Mike Evans handed 1-game suspension after brawl vs. Saints’ Marshon Lattimore appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game
