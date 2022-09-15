ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

MPD Reports: Driver falls asleep at wheel waiting for light to turn green; entering auto suspect arrested following a foot pursuit

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
11Alive

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe, GA
Georgia Cars
Monroe, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400

A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
HAPEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality

The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
BANKS COUNTY, GA

