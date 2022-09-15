MPD Reports: Driver falls asleep at wheel waiting for light to turn green; entering auto suspect arrested following a foot pursuit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Changed contact on car contract to avoid late payment calls to mother; 6-year-old calls and texts grandmother on dad’s drug habits
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Harassment – Blaine...
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near the fourth floor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
fox5atlanta.com
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
accesswdun.com
Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400
A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
accesswdun.com
2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road
Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality
The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
Comments / 0