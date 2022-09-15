ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdwGK_0hwxbOSW00

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said.

“We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference.

Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September.

Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.

When water pressure drops, there’s a possibility that untreated groundwater can enter the water system through cracked pipes, so customers are told to boil water to kill potentially harmful bacteria.

But even before the rainfall, officials said some water pumps had failed and a treatment plant was using backup pumps. Jackson had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the state health department had found cloudy water that could make people ill.

In Jackson, the National Guard and volunteer groups have distributed millions of bottles of drinking water since late August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system...
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one...
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday, a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic.” Many people were also left without water service. The blow from...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WGAU

GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk

COLUMBUS, Wis. — (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Entire island of Puerto Rico loses power as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall

NEW YORK — The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power just before Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. More than 1.5 million customers are without electricity as the Category 1 storm, with sustained winds at 85 mph and torrential rain, bear down on the island, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WGAU

California 'chameleon' awaits 2016 kidnapping hoax sentence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California mother of two faces up to eight months in jail Monday for meticulously faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, prompting an intensive three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WGAU

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
HILO, HI
WGAU

Weekend rallies for Abrams in Athens, Kemp and Walker in Hartwell

Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, now 50 days away from election day, made a weekend campaign stop in downtown Athens, a rally with campus labor leaders at UGA. Abrams is looking to unseat Athens Republican Brian Kemp, who won the Governor’s Mansion by defeating Abrams four years ago.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Rights#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Politics State#Politics Governor#The National Guard#The Associated Press
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy