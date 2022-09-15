Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) and United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) are leading the demolition. Project leaders say while this is not the largest project undergone at ORNL, it is a symbol of the transformation coming across the Oak Ridge Reservation.

“It means a lot. It keeps us moving forward on our mission, which is to clean up this campus. It’s a big deal,” said Nathan Felosi, federal project director for OREM.

Projects to remove old and contaminated facilities at ORNL and the Y-12 National Security Complex first began in 2020 when workers removed a former uranium enrichment complex at the East Tennessee Technology Park .

The Bulk Shielding Reactor complex was built in the 1950s as part of the federal Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Program for radiation shielding studies. It was shut down in 1991 and crews have been preparing for demolition since 2018.

DOE said that the process of safely removing the building was tedious. A release from the DOE said the process worked like surgery.

“It’s the four Ds as I refer to it,” said UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter. “So, the first stages of the building is a decommissioning stage and then we move it to a decontamination stage and a deactivation stage and then what we’re seeing here today, which is the demolition phase. The interesting part always to me is that probably 90 to 95% of the work happens in the first three Ds, and you don’t really see the folks that do it. They really are these unsung heroes.”

According to DOE, one of the most important pre-demolition activities completed was removing and disposing of the irradiated components from the reactor pool inside. This allowed the workers to drain the 130,000 gallons of water from the pool. The water was then sent it to an onsite treatment facility and the pool was filled with concrete.

“I spent ten years in Environmental Management working on technology development to come up with ways of tearing buildings down and in cleaning up the facilities and being able to see the products of all the plans, all the strategies in environmental management to where we see the skyline change, even though this is not like ETTP, where it’s a huge skyline change, every piece in this central campus that we’re able to remove is impactful for us on the original part of the laboratory versus what we’ve done to grow around it over the past 80 years,” said Johnny Moore, ORNL Site Office Manager.

This reactor was one of many research reactors built at ORNL, which helped build the lab’s reputation as a leader in nuclear research and development. It is one of 16 inactive reactors and isotope facilities that are being taken down at ORNL.

“The pride they show in their craft, in their trade. It just makes me remember those days when I had the opportunity to do that and in recognition of every single thing they did and how much we holistically, not just UCOR, but the whole partnership across the reservation appreciates it,” Rueter said.

Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor is expected to be finished with the coming weeks. Once it is finished, demolition will start on the adjacent Low-Intensity Test Reactor facility. The hope is that once these buildings are removed, the land can be reused to support future DOE missions.

