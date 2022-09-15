ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

The US Sun

Chilling last message missing mom sent before being found dead in ravine as cops investigate ‘violent kidnapping’

A MISSING mom who was found dead in a ravine sent her daughter a chilling final text that indicates she may have been held against her will. Debbie Collier's body was discovered in a Georgia county one day after she wired her daughter $2,385 with the message: "They are not going to let me go, love you," a chilling report reveals.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Ludacris’ Manager Charged With Murder

A music executive and the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris has been charged with murder in connection with a June 26 shooting in Atlanta, according to police. Chaka Zulu, real name Ahmed Obafemi, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County earlier this week on charges including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm, jail records show. The charges stem from a shooting outside a Buckhead shopping center in which Obafemi and another person were wounded and 23-year-old Artez Benton was killed, WSB-TV reports. Police said an altercation in the parking lot led up to the fatal shooting. Obafemi, the co-founder of the Disturbing Tha Peace record label, was released Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.Read it at WSB-TV
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
HAPEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
CUMMING, GA

