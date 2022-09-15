Read full article on original website
Cumming man charged in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 for hoursJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Chilling last message missing mom sent before being found dead in ravine as cops investigate ‘violent kidnapping’
A MISSING mom who was found dead in a ravine sent her daughter a chilling final text that indicates she may have been held against her will. Debbie Collier's body was discovered in a Georgia county one day after she wired her daughter $2,385 with the message: "They are not going to let me go, love you," a chilling report reveals.
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Ludacris’ Manager Charged With Murder
A music executive and the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris has been charged with murder in connection with a June 26 shooting in Atlanta, according to police. Chaka Zulu, real name Ahmed Obafemi, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County earlier this week on charges including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm, jail records show. The charges stem from a shooting outside a Buckhead shopping center in which Obafemi and another person were wounded and 23-year-old Artez Benton was killed, WSB-TV reports. Police said an altercation in the parking lot led up to the fatal shooting. Obafemi, the co-founder of the Disturbing Tha Peace record label, was released Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.Read it at WSB-TV
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County
One person died and one was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning on I-75 South in Clayton County, accordin...
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
