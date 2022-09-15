Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol responded at around 4:40 a.m. to a crash just outside of Burton on Interstate 205.

Officers said that a truck traveling north failed to yield to warning lights and crashed into the back of a traffic control truck parked in the right lane of a construction zone.

No one was in the traffic control truck at the time and the driver of the other truck was uninjured.

Traffic on Interstate 205 Northbound was slowed during the clean-up with cars reportedly using the shoulder to get around the accident.

