Guilford, CT

Bushnell House to be Sold to Town

The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
i95 ROCK

Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost

When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
NEW MILFORD, CT
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
101.5 WPDH

2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week

I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Obituaries
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

