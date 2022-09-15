Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Bushnell House to be Sold to Town
The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in I-91N Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died following a serious collision off of I-91 North in Rocky Hill on Sunday. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. A Dodge Stratus SXT was traveling on I-91 North south of exit 24 when for an unknown reason, police said the vehicle swerved into the right […]
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost
When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week
I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Field Hockey Notches 2 Victories; Boys’ Soccer Stays Undefeated
The Old Saybrook field hockey squad took the field to play a trio of games last week. The Rams came away from the three-game stretch with two victories to boost their overall record to 3-1 this year. Old Saybrook opened up the week by earning a 1-0 road win versus...
Popular discount store opens new location in Connecticut
Homegoods, the popular home decor store, just opened a new location in Ridgefield, Connecticut. If you're like me, you love Homegoods for all of its fantastic home decor goodies. Well, guess what? They've just opened up a brand new store in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
New Haven woman says her mom's gravestone was sent to wrong cemetery and is missing
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Berlin Fair, Glow Wild Lantern Festival & Pedal for the Parade
Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
zip06.com
Branford Field Hockey Claims 2 Victories; Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out West Haven
The Branford field hockey team had contests against Lauralton Hall and Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) on last week’s schedule. The Hornets improved to 2-1 on the season after earning a win versus Lauralton Hall and then defeating SHA in recent action. On Sept. 12, Branford hosted Lauralton Hall and...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
