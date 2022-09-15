Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: State Rep. discusses being threatened, harassed
(WTNH) – You need pretty thick skin to be a politician. For all of your supporters and cheerleaders, there are opponents and detractors. These days, people seem to think it’s OK to publicly bash politicians on social media and even in public to the point where it gets downright venomous.
Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.
NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
zip06.com
Bushnell House to be Sold to Town
The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
Questions linger on pizza assignment
ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules
NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
sheltonherald.com
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
connecticuthistory.org
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
zip06.com
ESDHD’s ‘Solar Shark’ Wins SOBA Award
Press Release, East Shore District Health Department. The East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD) was presented with the President’s Award by the 2022 States Organization for Boating Access (SOBA) Education & Training Symposium, for ESDHD’s successful use of the Solar Shark, a fully electric, zero emissions, solar-powered pump out vessel.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
