Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Binghamton to Provide Funding for New VINES Net Zero Energy Office
In a press conference on Monday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the city would provide funding for a new VINES office in downtown Binghamton. VINES is a non-profit organization with a focus on helping people gain access to locally produced, healthy food. The 4,000-square-foot office will be located on two vacant lots at 157 Susquehanna Street and 1 Fayette Street, which VINES acquired from the City in 2020.
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail nearing launch
The Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail is a crawl, made up of 13 partner locations, that spans across Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties. Each location produces its own alcoholic beverages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
traveltasteandtour.com
Bradford County, PA
Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
cdrecycler.com
Cornell study compares demolition vs. deconstruction
At the prompting of a Cornell University professor, the city of Ithaca, New York, has decided to deconstruct rather than demolish one of 11 homes in Ithaca’s Collegetown neighborhood, according to reporting by WSKG, a National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Station based in Vestal, New York. With the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broome Passes 65K COVID Cases, Announces Test Kit Distribution
Broome County has passed 65,000 residents infected with COVID-19 as it begins distribution of thousands more home test kits. The County Health Department Friday, September 16 announced the pandemic total at 65,072. Another death was also added bringing the county morbidity to 552. Health officials continue to stress the importance...
Latest numbers, September 16th
According to the CDC, Broome County has moved into the high-risk zone for COVID-19 as we move into the weekend. The County has not seen high-risk levels in quite some time.
$30M Deal Reported in Binghamton-JC Sewage Treatment Lawsuit
A settlement has been reached to resolve long-running litigation stemming from a catastrophic wall collapse at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. The proposed $30 million deal between the municipal owners of the facility in Vestal and companies involved in a construction project at the plant was first reported by WSKG.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Street Under I-81 Bridge in Binghamton May Reopen by Year’s End
A roadway linking two Binghamton neighborhoods that's been closed for more than a year could be back in operation for limited use within several weeks. Chenango Street between Bevier and Frederick streets has been out of service for through traffic since September 2021 because of an an Interstate 81 bridge repair project.
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
City of Elmira announces street paving dates
The City of Elmira Department of Public Works has announced that street paving will begin next Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Friends of the Chemung River Watershed host season-ending paddle/flea market
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With fall drawing closer and summer coming to an end, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed held a final river paddle/recreational flea market in Elmira, to celebrate the end of the paddling season. Those paddling the river started upstream Saturday morning while numerous groups prepared for the flea market by […]
I-81 Bridge Project in Pa. Resumes Environmental Study Post-Toll Idea
After being side-lined by legal action filed over a plan to place tolls on some Pennsylvania highway bridges, including one on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resuming its environmental reviews for bridge replacement projects. Commonwealth Court judges on June 30 decided municipalities challenging the...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4