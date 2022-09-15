ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton to Provide Funding for New VINES Net Zero Energy Office

In a press conference on Monday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the city would provide funding for a new VINES office in downtown Binghamton. VINES is a non-profit organization with a focus on helping people gain access to locally produced, healthy food. The 4,000-square-foot office will be located on two vacant lots at 157 Susquehanna Street and 1 Fayette Street, which VINES acquired from the City in 2020.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Bradford County, PA

Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Cornell study compares demolition vs. deconstruction

At the prompting of a Cornell University professor, the city of Ithaca, New York, has decided to deconstruct rather than demolish one of 11 homes in Ithaca’s Collegetown neighborhood, according to reporting by WSKG, a National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Station based in Vestal, New York. With the...
$30M Deal Reported in Binghamton-JC Sewage Treatment Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached to resolve long-running litigation stemming from a catastrophic wall collapse at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. The proposed $30 million deal between the municipal owners of the facility in Vestal and companies involved in a construction project at the plant was first reported by WSKG.
Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
