Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. Loose lips sink ships. In more ways than one, that phrase defined Alyssa Snider's time on Big Brother 24. The marketing rep went from a sweet spot in many alliances to on the back foot due to the "Leftovers" alliance. But her budding showmance with Kyle Capener kept her chances of surviving afloat, and even led to the breakup of the power group. But after a couple of key competition wins made the bigger targets safe, Alyssa became the latest to join the jury house, going out in the first tie vote on Big Brother U.S. in five years.
Wedding of a Lifetime, the latest Hallmark Channel rom-com puts more of an emphasis on the "com" part of the equation this time around. A couple who has seemingly fallen out of love decide to break it off but before they can announce their uncoupling, they find out they've been entered into a couples' competition series.
